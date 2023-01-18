^

Alex Gonzaga's camp says Alex not drunk, waiter a friend of Mommy Pinty

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 11:02am
Alex Gonzaga's camp says Alex not drunk, waiter a friend of Mommy Pinty
Actress and TV host Alex Gonzaga
MANILA, Philippines — The camp of controversial content creator Alex Gonzaga issued a statement regarding the viral video of Alex smearing icing on a waiter's face.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ledesma, publicist of Alex, told TV5 reporter MJ Marfori that waiter Florabel Resto is a friend of Alex's mom Pinty. 

"This Allan, one of the waiters of Florabel Resto and Catering Service in Valle Verde Pasig, is a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano Family. Kaya majority of the event of Gonzaga and Soriano Family ay sila ang kinukuha ni Mommy Pinty na mag-cater ng food and beverages," he said. 

"At itong si Allan ay laging kabiruan na Mommy Pinty and Alex at ito ang parating nagse-serve sa kanila. Kaya tuwing nagkikita ay binabati agad ni Allan ang mag-mommy, magiliw ito sa kanila," he added. 

Ledesma said that Alex will not do the same if the waiter is not known to her. 

"Hindi naman magagawa ni Alex ang magbiro at magpunas ng cake, kung hindi sila magkakilala ng said waiter, na sanay na sa pagiging mapagbiro at kikay ni Alex," he said. 

"This is the side of Mommy Pinty na higit na nakakaalam ng istorya ng anak. And one more thing ay hindi totoong lasing si Alex na tulad ng pinalalabas ng kanyang detractors and bashers," he added. 

Alex has been receiving mixed criticism for smearing a waiter with chocolate icing from her birthday cake.

She was celebrating in advance her 35th birthday, and a viral video obtained from the Instagram story of content creator Dani Barretto shows that after blowing the cake's remaining candles, she patted the cake and tapped the icing on the server's forehead who was carrying the cake.

RELATED: Alex Gonzaga tops Twitter trends, gets mixed reactions for smearing cake icing on waiter

