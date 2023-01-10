'You've got this': Kate Winslet gives advice to young interviewer in viral video

MANILA, Philippines — British actress Kate Winslet has done dozens of interviews in her years-long career in the film industry, and she gave a heartwarming insight to an individual doing her first-ever interview.

A video of Winslet doing press marketing for her latest film "Avatar: The Way of Water" is currently going viral. It shows the actress with a young reporter named Martha from Germany's ZDF show "logo!" who admitted to the actress it was her first time conducting an interview.

Upon hearing it was Martha's first interview, Winslet told her, "Guess what? When we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever. You know why? Because we've decided that it is going to be, right now, me and you."

"This is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing. Okay, you've got this,” Winslet added.

The young interviewer was audibly relieved at Winslet's assuring words, and was able to conduct the interview with a degree of professionalism. The interview ended with the requisite selfie with the actress.

Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sm0D5FWWsM — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023

The video has surpassed a million views on Twitter and has been retweeted thousands of times, with many users lauding Winslet for how she interacted with Martha.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" reunited Winslet with director James Cameron for the first time since "Titanic" in 1997. She stars as Ronal, the chieftain's wife of the Metkayina water tribe.

As of this writing, Cameron's film has grossed over $1.7 billion (P93 billion) at the global box office since its December 2022 release, making it currently the seventh-highest grossing film of all time.

Its predecessor "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing ever with $2.9 billion (P158 billion), while the aforementioned "Titantic" is third-highest with P2.2 billion (P120 billion); sandwiched in between Cameron's films is Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" at nearly $2.8 billion (P153 billion).

RELATED: Bigger, better, bluer: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' review