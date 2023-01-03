Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of Jan. 3, 2023.

Senior Digital Sales Account Manager

Senior Branded Content Writer

Creative Branded Content Producer

Senior Social Media Producer

Social Media Producer (Graphics)

Video and Motion Graphics Editor

Advertising & Sales Department

Senior Digital Sales Account Manager

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for prospecting and generating client leads.

Responsible for crafting online strategies in selling online advertisements.

Responsible for all account management activities including resolutions, compliance and monitoring.

Responsible for providing after-sales service and timely reports to clients.

Responsible in building strong relationships with media and advertising agencies.

Qualifications:

Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field

At least 3 years of work experience in the digital field is required for this position.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills

In-depth understanding of online marketing tools and platforms

Senior Branded Content Writer

Duties and responsibilities:

Conceptualizes content topics based on client/campaign brief

Writes well-composed and well-researched articles

Thoroughly edits press releases based on Editorial stylebook

Uploads sponsored articles and press releases via CMS

Covers media events and produces related content

Supports editor in managing timelines and assignments, and in monitoring content performance

Qualifications:

Must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in any field

At least 2 years of work experience in related fields of media, communications and advertising

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Creativity in conceptualizing and creating native contents

Skilled in proofreading and editing press releases

Has leadership in teamwork and confidence in media coverage

Creative Branded Content Producer

Duties and responsibilities:

Shoots and edits branded social media contents (images, GIFs, videos) with accompanying captions and copies.

Conceptualizes engaging and possibly trending topics and posts for social media.

Collaborates with branded content and other teams to develop creative social content.

Covers media events and produces related social media outputs.

Qualifications:

Must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in any field.

At least 1 year of work experience in related fields of media, communications and advertising.

Creativity in conceptualizing and producing social media contents.

Has social media savvy on contents that can engage younger audiences.

Has written communication skills such as copywriting.

Interested Advertising and Sales applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

Editorial Department

Senior Social Media Producer

Duties and responsibilities:

Craft and implement products, strategies and techniques for audience development, engagement and content marketing campaigns.

Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.

Conceptualize and produce original content and content products for Philstar.com's audience on various platforms following editorial standards.

Establish and maintain a network of contacts and sources.

Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media-related needs.

Qualifications:

At least 3 years of intensive experience in writing, research, news media or digital content production including campus outfits, internships or freelance work.

Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences field.

Must be able to demonstrate capability to interpret and explain complex topics and themes.

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies.

Graphic design and/or video editing skills a plus.

Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.

Content Producer (General News)

Duties and responsibilities:

Monitor the latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world.

Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.

Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.

Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience in the news media.

Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.

Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

Content Producer (Tagalog News)

Duties and responsibilities:

Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media, including entertainment and sports

Assessing leads and pitching captivating story ideas to the editors

Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies following editorial standards and guidelines.

Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.

Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience in the news media; fresh graduates are welcome to apply

Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.

Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

Social Media Producer (Graphics)

Duties and responsibilities:

Lead in the development of the aesthetics, design, layout, logos, media, product artwork to enhance the company’s brand images through social media content.

Create customizable templates the social media team can use for multiple purposes.

Participation in the planning and development of new designs for Philstar.com and Interaksyon.

Work with the Sales department, which handles the client, for social snacks, social cards, and other requirements.

Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.

Work with other solutions teams on institutional campaigns and special sections.

Qualifications:

Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences or arts field.

Must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Suite especially Illustrator and Photoshop as well as other design tools such Canva.

Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies is a plus.

Video editing skills a plus.

Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.

Interested Editorial applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

Multimedia Department

Video and Motion Graphics Editor

Duties and responsibilities:

Must have a solid understanding of excellent design principles.

Collaborate with colleagues and other teams to produce high-quality artworks.

Develop GIFs or animate vector graphics for social media.

Design infographics to be published/posted on the web and social media.

Create and edit videos/motion graphics for social media.

Qualifications

Graduate of Fine Arts, Multimedia Arts, or related courses

Preferably experienced employee specialized in Advertising and Marketing

2 to 4 years of experience as a Graphic/Multimedia Artist or Video Editor

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects)

Knowledgeable in photography and video production

Self-motivated and able to work with minimum supervision