Swap your LPG tank for free, get discounted refill with Solane’s blowout promo

Until December 16, customers may swap their non-Solane LPG tanks for Solane 11kg AS (de salpak) LPG through selected Solane distributor-owned showrooms, the Solane web ordering platform or the Solane LPG app and get a refill with free regulator for P500 only.

MANILA, Philippines — You’re anticipating long hours of cooking for the holidays, from family reunions and Media Noche to Noche Buena, but still unsure about your kitchen fuel being enough? ‘Tis the season to upgrade your LPG tank and Solane has got your back!

Trusted brand Solane is offering free LPG swapping and exclusive vouchers with its Christmas Blowout promo from December 12 to 16. Customers may swap their non-Solane LPG tanks for Solane 11kg AS (de salpak) LPG through selected Solane distributor-owned showrooms, the Solane web ordering platform or the Solane LPG app and get a refill with free regulator for P500 only.

To avail of the Christmas Blowout promo, simply bring your non-Solane cylinders in good working condition to select Solane showrooms for swapping, avail an 11 kg refill for P500 and get a free regulator.

For those who prefer to order through the Solane web ordering platform or Solane mobile app, add the "Solane Christmas Blowout Promo 11kg AS" SKU to your cart, select your preferred delivery date and wait for your new Solane tank to arrive right at your doorstep.

Japanese 11 kg cylinders with flat handlebars do not qualify for free swapping and additional charges will apply upon swapping of these types of LPG cylinders.

Exclusive refill discounts via app, web ordering platform

Solane is taking care not only of your LPG supply this Christmas, but also the next two refills until next year! Customers who availed of the free swapping promo through the Solane web ordering platform and Solane LPG app are also entitled to a P100 discount that they can use for two refills anytime from Dec. 20, 2022 until June 30, 2023.

To avail the exclusive discount, enter the e-voucher code SOLANEXMAS100 upon check-out of their 11kg AS tank on the web ordering platform or app. You will then enjoy a P100 discount on each of the two succeeding refills that you will purchase through the web ordering platform or the mobile app.

Don't miss out on Solane’s holiday treat! This season of celebration and good food, swap to Solane and guaranteed value for money because safety and quality are #SureSaSolane.

To know more about the promo, you may visit Solane’s website at https://solane.com.ph/events-promotions.

You may also reach out to the Solane Hatid Bahay Hotline +632 887-5555 (Metro Manila) or text at 0918-8875555 or 0917-8977555 or send a private message through Facebook Messenger (facebook.com/solane.ph).

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-157335 Series of 2022.