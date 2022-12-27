^

On the Radar

Cebu priest viral for 'Ting Ting Tang Tang' TikTok altar dance at Simbang Gabi

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 3:52pm
Cebu priest viral for 'Ting Ting Tang Tang' TikTok altar dance at Simbang Gabi
The viral video of a priest dancing with his sacristans was uploaded by Yeng Abinales last December 18 on Facebook and credited its source as a parishioner from the St. Thomas of Villanueva Parish. 
Yeng Abinales via Facebook, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — There was "nothing improper," said the spokesperson from the Archdiocese of Cebu as a reaction to the viral video of a priest in Danao City, Cebu dancing to the TikTok dance craze "Ting Ting Tang Tang" at the altar of his parish. 

Archdiocese of Cebu spokesperson Msgr. Joseph Tan said in recent interview that the act was "not encouraged" and "has no penalties" for the priest who danced on one of the days of the Misa de Gallo. 

The viral video was uploaded by Yeng Abinales last December 18 on Facebook and credited its source as a parishioner from the St. Thomas of Villanueva Parish. 

In an interview with PEP.ph, the uploader said the dance was the priest and the sacristan's way of caroling to raise funds to help with the church's projects and its indigent employees. 

"Ting Ting Tang Tang" is a TikTok remix of a popular Vietnamese song. 

RELATED: CCP to hold physical, virtual Simbang Gabi; archbishop encourages faithful to attend onsite

