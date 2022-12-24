^

On the Radar

Filipino selfie-takers love this Christmas-themed house in Manila

Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 6:54am
Filipino selfie-takers love this Christmas-themed house in Manila
In this photo taken on Dec. 21, 2022, a man walks with a dog past a Christmas-themed house in Manila.
AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — A house decked in colorful flashing lights and holiday decor in the capital city of Manila has been drawing hundreds of Filipinos daily ahead of Christmas Day.

Children, selfie-takers and Tiktokers take photographs outside the Christmas-themed residence of entrepreneur Irene Tan, who started extravagantly decorating the house 15 years ago.

The Christmas house has dozens of Santa Clause figures and lights up even neighboring homes. The road, too, has become a festive wonderland, often covered in fake snow while rows and rows of lights are stretched above it.

— Photos by Agence France Presse

