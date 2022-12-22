Senior citizen from Cebu makes it in LET 2022 top 10

MANILA, Philippines — 65-year-old Ma. Nida Moran Suarez from Cebu finished in the Top 10 of the recently announced results of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Elementary Level taken last October.

Nida finished with a score of 92.60%, sharing the 10th spot with 25 other individuals, making her the oldest LET topnotcher ever. A total of 15 students from schools based in Cebu figured in the Top 10.

The Professional Regulation Commission released the results last December 16, announcing that that 49,783 or 54.43% of the 91,468 exam takers for the elementary level passed; of the passers, 29,183 were first timers and 20,600 were repeaters.

The senior citizen finished her studies from the University of the Visayas-Dalaguete, graduating in 2020. Her attempt to take the exam had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nida's son Bezaleel, himself a passer of the same exam with an equally impressive 89.60% score, shared in a Facebook post how proud he was his mother.

"I never doubted you ever since.... you never failed to impress me with your excellence! This day, you continued to prove what you're capable of at the age of 65!" wrote Bezaleel.

According to Bezaleel, Nida decided to go back to studying at the age of 59 after initially choosing to work in order to raise her family.

