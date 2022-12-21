Filipinos are swarming at MRT-3 stations to play a game and win a car!

Don’t miss out on the action and experience borderland for yourself. Play the game now at MRT-3 stations!

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino netizens are teaming up and creating online chat groups to win Escape Borderland, a real-life Alice in Borderland game by Netflix Philippines. The game challenges players to go to all 13 MRT-3 stations to look for cards in the fastest time possible.

A lot of netizens expressed interest and even shared photos of their countdown in anticipation of the said game.

Unable to contain their excitement, players gathered in groups to brainstorm where to find the cards.

Most players got so close to completing the game with the help of players that they also met on-ground.

A couple of players said they were so excited to play that they skipped work or are spending their vacation from school looking for cards.

Some have formed new friendships in stations where other people were also playing and exchanging notes.

The top 50 players get to advance to the final round which will happen on December 22, starting at North Avenue station.

The game gives people a taste of the original Netflix series, Alice in Borderland Season 2, a sci-fi thriller about a ragtag group of people fighting to escape Borderland. The only way to achieve this is by playing death-defying games assigned with the hope of clearing each round.

Season 2 is definitely a level-up from Season 1 as all games are expected to be more suspenseful and adrenaline-pumping. Alice in Borderland Season 2 is set to be released on December 22.

To get even more hyped, watch the trailer here.