^

On the Radar

'Underage' star Elijah Alejo answers P20 as pamasko in 'Family Feud' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 6:06pm
'Underage' star Elijah Alejo answers P20 as pamasko in 'Family Feud'Â 
Teen star Elijah Alejo.
Elijah Alejo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Many viewers and online users were amused when teen star Elijah Alejo enthusiastically answered P20 to the question on how much she will give to her inaanak (godchild) this Christmas in an episode of "Family Feud."

Aired last December 12, the star of the upcoming remake drama "Underage," played with her family opposite her "Prima Donnas" co-star Althea Ablan and her family. 

Elijah's family went on to the final round in the hopes of going home with the jackpot prize. 

She and her cousin, Ericka, were tasked to answer survey questions in a blind round where their combined scores will determine if they will get to take home the cash prize. 

While Ericka answered P500, Elijah confidently replied, "Bente!" to the question read by host Dingdong Dantes. 

It turned out that the top answer for the question was P100. 

"Halatang hindi ako nakakakuha ng isandaan e!" Elijah remarked when she found out the top answer. 

@youlolgma HALA SAAAAME @elijahalejo04! #youlol#youlolgma#gmanetwork#familyfeud #familyfeudph#familyfeudphilippines#elijahalejo #familyfeudfunny #pamasko ? original sound  - YoüLOL

Many online users were amused and poked fun at themselves because they were able to relate to the actress' answer. 

"Bente," answered a couple with "hahaha" and laughing emojis. 

"Kuripot na ninang si elijah," another one wrote on YouTube. 

A user commented how Dingdong must have tried to put on a poker face with the actress' answer. 

"Pigil tawa si dingdong sa bente ehhh," the user wrote. 

A Tiktok user said, "Top answer yan para saken." While another said that he or she will hold a grudge on who ever gives P20.  

RELATED: Will Ashley and Elijah Alejo have their hands full after Prima Donnas

ELIJAH ALEJO

FAMILY FEUD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Underage' star Elijah Alejo answers P20 as pamasko in 'Family Feud'&nbsp;
1 hour ago

'Underage' star Elijah Alejo answers P20 as pamasko in 'Family Feud' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Many viewers and online users were amused when teen star Elijah Alejo enthusiastically answered P20 to the question on how...
On the Radar
fbtw
UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West&nbsp;get rid of their tattoos
6 hours ago

UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos

By Agence France-Presse, Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 6 hours ago
Kimberley Westgarth says she was so disgusted by Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic comments that she is getting rid of her...
On the Radar
fbtw
Vin Diesel, Stanley Tucci are sexiest bald men of 2022 &mdash; study
1 day ago

Vin Diesel, Stanley Tucci are sexiest bald men of 2022 — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actors Vin Diesel and Stanley Tucci were found to be the sexiest bald men alive in 2022, according to a data-driven study...
On the Radar
fbtw
Want to take home a new SUV this Christmas? Get it and other prizes in foodpanda&rsquo;s daily raffle!
Sponsored
2 days ago

Want to take home a new SUV this Christmas? Get it and other prizes in foodpanda’s daily raffle!

2 days ago
Every day until December 20, foodpanda will be drawing lucky winners of its exciting prizes.
On the Radar
fbtw
Tech aims to create egg-laying hens that only produce females
2 days ago

Tech aims to create egg-laying hens that only produce females

By Delphine Matthieussent | 2 days ago
Israeli scientists have created egg-laying hens that only produce females, a breakthrough that could help end the annual...
On the Radar
fbtw
Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk's jet
3 days ago

Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk's jet

3 days ago
A Twitter account that tracked flights of Elon Musk's private jet put out word Wednesday that it was suspended by the platform...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with