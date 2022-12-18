'Underage' star Elijah Alejo answers P20 as pamasko in 'Family Feud'Â 

'Underage' star Elijah Alejo answers P20 as pamasko in 'Family Feud'

MANILA, Philippines — Many viewers and online users were amused when teen star Elijah Alejo enthusiastically answered P20 to the question on how much she will give to her inaanak (godchild) this Christmas in an episode of "Family Feud."

Aired last December 12, the star of the upcoming remake drama "Underage," played with her family opposite her "Prima Donnas" co-star Althea Ablan and her family.

Elijah's family went on to the final round in the hopes of going home with the jackpot prize.

She and her cousin, Ericka, were tasked to answer survey questions in a blind round where their combined scores will determine if they will get to take home the cash prize.

While Ericka answered P500, Elijah confidently replied, "Bente!" to the question read by host Dingdong Dantes.

It turned out that the top answer for the question was P100.

"Halatang hindi ako nakakakuha ng isandaan e!" Elijah remarked when she found out the top answer.

Many online users were amused and poked fun at themselves because they were able to relate to the actress' answer.

"Bente," answered a couple with "hahaha" and laughing emojis.

"Kuripot na ninang si elijah," another one wrote on YouTube.

A user commented how Dingdong must have tried to put on a poker face with the actress' answer.

"Pigil tawa si dingdong sa bente ehhh," the user wrote.

A Tiktok user said, "Top answer yan para saken." While another said that he or she will hold a grudge on who ever gives P20.

