Vin Diesel, Stanley Tucci are sexiest bald men of 2022 â€” study

Vin Diesel, Stanley Tucci are sexiest bald men of 2022 — study

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 11:53am
Composite image of actors Vin Diesel and Stanley Tucci
AFP / Frazer Harrison, Ander Gillenea, Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Vin Diesel and Stanley Tucci were found to be the sexiest bald men alive in 2022, according to a data-driven study by search engine optimization agency Reboot.

To come up with the 2022 list, Reboot studied Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth, height, the facial Golden Ratio, and a factor the agency dubbed "cranial shine." These were used to create an index score out of 10.

Diesel edged out Tucci with a score of 6.46 to 6.33, with the "Fast & Furious" star elevated by his cranial luminance, which reflects light at 70.46% of a standard light bulb, and by his average height among men. The actor's estimated height is 5 feet 11 inches or around 1.8 meters. 

Tucci, on the other hand, was a favorite of Twitter users, with 17% out of over 2.45 million tweets referring to the "Devil Wears Prada" actor as good-looking. His facial Golden Ratio of 75.83% was only second to action star Jason Statham's 78.09%; Statham was the sixth sexiest with a score of 5.96.

Dominating tweets, however, put actor Shemar Moore and rapper Pitbull at third (30.24%) and fourth (21.59%), respectively.

Britain's Prince William, who was the titleholder for 2021, dropped to the fifth spot. The new Prince of Wales can find consolation in being the second tallest person in the Top 10, standing at 6 feet 2 inches behind ninth-placed Dwayne Johnson, who stands at 6 feet 4 inches. 

Making up the rest of the Top 10 are actor Bruce Willis, controversial host Joe Rogan and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Another boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr., just missed by 0.21 points behind Tyson.

