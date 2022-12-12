^

'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 3:27pm
'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances
MANILA, Philippines — Journalist Atom Araullo's tweet last December 9 revived anew the sorry state of the country's public transport system. 

Araullo tweeted about his experience waiting to hail any transportation at the airport after arriving from an overseas trip. 

"Just arrived at the airport from an overseas trip. No coupon taxis, no metered taxis, no Grab. Wala rin tayong mga bus at tren dito. Basically kung wala kang sundo, you’re dead. It’s been an hour and counting. This is what a broken transpo system looks like," his initial tweet read. 

It was liked 43,000 times and more than a thousand users left comments on it. 

An hour after his initial post at 7:20 p.m., he gave an update. 

"Update: was able to book Grab after a little less than 2 hrs. Setting the pick up location to the departures area (T2) worked. Traffic nalang problema, hehe. Wawa yung mga nakapila pa sa taxi though, madalang talaga dating ng mga sasakyan. Salamat sa thoughts and prayers!" he posted. 

The Manila International Airport Authority replied to his Araullo's post. 

"We are saddened to hear about your experience as the high demand due to rush hour combined with heavy traffic around the metro makes it difficult for any mode of public transport to get to and from the airport terminals," its post read. 

"Ganun na nga po," Araullo replied. 

Araullo's post and this exchange with the airport authority sparked conversations among online users, with many of them saying they can relate with the journalist's experience. 

A number of them were overseas Filipino workers and frequent travelers who also shared their experiences going to and from the country to their point of destination. 

Most of their stories were the same — it is an inconvenience to travel due to traffic, inaccessible public transport, and sometimes, fraudulent taxi drivers who ask for "kontrata," or agreeing to pay double the metered fare. 

There were others who offered suggestions such as carpooling, riding the P2P buses, or going to Newport World Resorts via the Runway where metered taxis can be hailed.  

There were others who posted their gripe against lawmakers who could have done something about the public transport system, which many believe has been lagging behind neighboring countries. 

