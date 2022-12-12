'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

MANILA, Philippines — Journalist Atom Araullo's tweet last December 9 revived anew the sorry state of the country's public transport system.

Araullo tweeted about his experience waiting to hail any transportation at the airport after arriving from an overseas trip.

"Just arrived at the airport from an overseas trip. No coupon taxis, no metered taxis, no Grab. Wala rin tayong mga bus at tren dito. Basically kung wala kang sundo, you’re dead. It’s been an hour and counting. This is what a broken transpo system looks like," his initial tweet read.

It was liked 43,000 times and more than a thousand users left comments on it.

An hour after his initial post at 7:20 p.m., he gave an update.

"Update: was able to book Grab after a little less than 2 hrs. Setting the pick up location to the departures area (T2) worked. Traffic nalang problema, hehe. Wawa yung mga nakapila pa sa taxi though, madalang talaga dating ng mga sasakyan. Salamat sa thoughts and prayers!" he posted.

The Manila International Airport Authority replied to his Araullo's post.

"We are saddened to hear about your experience as the high demand due to rush hour combined with heavy traffic around the metro makes it difficult for any mode of public transport to get to and from the airport terminals," its post read.

"Ganun na nga po," Araullo replied.

Araullo's post and this exchange with the airport authority sparked conversations among online users, with many of them saying they can relate with the journalist's experience.

A number of them were overseas Filipino workers and frequent travelers who also shared their experiences going to and from the country to their point of destination.

Most of their stories were the same — it is an inconvenience to travel due to traffic, inaccessible public transport, and sometimes, fraudulent taxi drivers who ask for "kontrata," or agreeing to pay double the metered fare.

Nothing new. I was an OFW from 2005 till 2019. Laking hassle either arriving or departing from NAIA. Although i typically have someone to drop me off or pick me up, parking naman problema or traffic congestion within the airport vicinity na. Nakaka trauma bumiyahe. — TrigerredNaMadam (@MichManlangit) December 9, 2022

nakapila kmi sa metered taxi d other week kc nd nakalipad si jowa noong kmi n ang sumakay pgpasok plang sa taxi bjnigay skin ang fare matrix nila from 300 to 850 ngalit ako sabi k bkit ganun kya nga pumila kmi dahil wla kmi pera ibaba m kmi manong unfair tong ginagwa nyo — Inday palaban???? (@jovs_esmilla) December 9, 2022

Nakaka dismaya talaga, galing ka ibang bansa with a nice transpo system (bus, train sub-way, taxi, grab, free shuttle bus ride from the airport) easy to book, systematic loading/un area & with limited waiting time. Tapos uuwi ka ng mahal mo bansa with broke transpo system. — jham (@jham47272692) December 10, 2022

There were others who offered suggestions such as carpooling, riding the P2P buses, or going to Newport World Resorts via the Runway where metered taxis can be hailed.

Next time try joining pahatid/pasundo carpooling FB groups. We tried it last time sobrang effective samin esp group kami so hati hati na lang. Madaming drivers ang willing maghatid. May fare matrix din sila per KM ang bilang minsan fixed, minsan papadagdag. Faster than grab yun. — ??? (@iamcorrene11) December 9, 2022

I never had to experience that when I arrive at NAIA during odd times. I can always get to Newport City whether via the free NAIA ikot transport (between airports) so I can walk the Runway at NAIA 3 and flag a cab there w/o having to cough out a limb. Kung gusto may paraan! ???? — NoMad (@3lpresident3) December 9, 2022

There were others who posted their gripe against lawmakers who could have done something about the public transport system, which many believe has been lagging behind neighboring countries.

Agreeeee! Not that I have been to a lot pero oo nga, transpo was never a problem at the airport in other countries I had been to.



Mga lawmakers/govt officials natin kse de sundo din sa airport at malamang VIP ang treatment so they never saw this as a problem. Hay. — jimelley (@jimelleyv) December 9, 2022

This is what I really hate whenever I'm flying back to manila. Sasabihin nung iba dito merong taxi, may p2p oo nga meron nga pero yung p2p andalas magcancel. Yung taxi maipit ka lang sa traffic lagas na pera mo. Sobrang layo sa kapitbahay nating SEA sobrang efficient ng transpo. — ??? (@iamcorrene11) December 9, 2022

Same here..ofw waiting for 2hrs for https://t.co/JhwrxtUcWp sick while waiting. In other parts of the world, 2 hours is way too long. It can cross another country with mass transit. this is simply because commuters are not a priority in the Philippines ???????? — PinayOFW (@iamemem81) December 9, 2022

