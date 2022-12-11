^

On the Radar

US-based Filipino family featured in Beyoncé's new video for 'Break My Soul'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 3:51pm
US-based Filipino family featured in BeyoncÃ©'s new video for 'Break My Soul'
Composite image of Mama Lulu and her son Olly
Otakuyakisoba via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — US-based Filipino mother Mama Lulu, a beloved personality on TikTok, could not contain her excitement after she and her two children appeared in a new video for Beyonce's song "Break My Soul."

Mama Lulu has become a viral sensation for Filipinos in the Philippines and abroad as she frequently appears on her son Olly's videos for TikTok.

One particular video sees Olly baiting Mama Lulu and his sister Apple by saying he doesn't like "Break My Soul," to which Mama Lulu responds, "Get out of here, before I break your soul!" As of this writing, it has over 5 million views, 488,000 likes and surpassed 2,000 comments.

The said video is the opener for the new "Break My Soul (Hive Certified)" video on Beyoncé's YouTube channel which features videos of her fans — the BeyHive — dancing and jamming to the hit song.

Olly posted a new video on his TikTok account of Mama Lulu learning Beyoncé had included them in the video, and she was visibly ecstatic to see her face as the video's intro.

@otakoyakisoba Mama and our family are featured on the new Beyoncé Hive Certified Break My Soul video which also features other creators/fans! Thank you @Beyoncé ? original sound - otakoyakisoba

"I would like to thank Beyoncé, her mother Tina for having her, and my family... focus [on] the blanket, Oliver" said Mama Lulu as she showed off her Beyoncé blanket, inspired by the singer's newest album "Renaissance."

Ollly added in the comments that his mother spent $100 (P5,500) and waited two months for the blanket, so it was only right she would share it with everyone.

Mama Lulu, Olly and Apple's content often revolve around family life, Filipino humor, and wholesome materials, with Mama Lulu's "eedjiot" phrase becoming a viral hit.

Olly's TikTok account has 16 million followers and nearing 775 million likes; the "Break My Soul (Hive Certified)" video, as of writing, is nearing a million views and 62,000 likes. — Video from Beyoncé YouTube channel

WATCH: US-based Filipino TikTok personalities Mama Lulu, Apple and Olly in Beyoncé's new "Break My Soul" video

