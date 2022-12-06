Caskets raffled off in Christmas party, video goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — A video of a company's Christmas party has been trending on social media because of the casket raffle prizes.

Event host Tita Kei posted on her TikTok account the video of a party raffle wherein caskets were on stage.

In a report by The STAR, event host Tita Kei said that the Philippine Mortuary Association raffled nine caskets and 20 marble urns.

“May mga appliances din na niraffle bago ’yan. Pero ang pinakamain prize is mga ataul, formaldehyde, and marble urn. Super saya po ng experience dahil first time po ito na ang ipina-raffle is ataul,” Tita Kei said.

“Lahat po ng nakatanggap is super happy. Lalo na po ’yung grand prize na ataul, from Batesville na napakamahal,” she added.

According to the report, the prices of Batesville caskets range from P44,000 to P2 million.

TikTok users playfully commented on Tita Kei's post.

“Buti na lang malas ako sa mga raffle,” a TikTok user commented.

“Required po ba gamitin agad ng nanalo?" another user commented.

