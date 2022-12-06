^

On the Radar

Caskets raffled off in Christmas party, video goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 11:02am
Caskets raffled off in Christmas party, video goes viral
Event host Tita Kei posted on her TikTok account the video of raffle wherein caskets were on stage
Tita Kei via Tiktok

MANILA, Philippines — A video of a company's Christmas party has been trending on social media because of the casket raffle prizes.

Event host Tita Kei posted on her TikTok account the video of a party raffle wherein caskets were on stage.  

In a report by The STAR, event host Tita Kei said that the Philippine Mortuary Association raffled nine caskets and 20 marble urns. 

“May mga appliances din na niraffle bago ’yan. Pero ang pinakamain prize is mga ataul, formaldehyde, and marble urn. Super saya po ng experience dahil first time po ito na ang ipina-raffle is ataul,” Tita Kei said. 

@titakeii Hindi lang Appliances ang pwedeng iraffle!!! Sino kaya ang mag uuwi ng Ataul?!!! #pma #xmasparty #fyp? #foryou #mortuary ? original sound - Tita Kei

“Lahat po ng nakatanggap is super happy. Lalo na po ’yung grand prize na ataul, from Batesville na napakamahal,” she added.

According to the report, the prices of Batesville caskets range from P44,000 to P2 million.

TikTok users playfully commented on Tita Kei's post. 

“Buti na lang malas ako sa mga raffle,” a TikTok user commented. 

“Required po ba gamitin agad ng nanalo?" another user commented.

RELATED: LIST: Must-visit Christmas 2022 destinations

CHRISTMAS PARTY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Viva Magenta is the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year
2 days ago

Viva Magenta is the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The Pantone Color Institute has released their annual Color of the Year, with Viva Magenta (18-1750) being the selected color...
On the Radar
fbtw
Mother bet on childrens' ages, wins P21-million lotto prize
3 days ago

Mother bet on childrens' ages, wins P21-million lotto prize

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
It took 15 years and her children's ages for a mother from Rizal to win the P21-million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45...
On the Radar
fbtw
Novotel Manila &lsquo;Heartists&rsquo; shine at 2022 Virtus Awards
4 days ago

Novotel Manila ‘Heartists’ shine at 2022 Virtus Awards

4 days ago
Themed "Breakthrough 2022," this year's awards highlights the efforts made by hotel sales and marketing professionals to be...
On the Radar
fbtw
Scientists in Peru discover two new endangered plant species
5 days ago

Scientists in Peru discover two new endangered plant species

5 days ago
A group of Peruvian and international botanists has discovered two new species of plant that are endangered by mining...
On the Radar
fbtw
Run Ortigas concludes in triumphant finish with over 1,500 runners
Sponsored
7 days ago

Run Ortigas concludes in triumphant finish with over 1,500 runners

7 days ago
With Run Ortigas, Ortigas East continues to uphold its commitment to providing safe, open spaces for balance and well-being....
On the Radar
fbtw
Python bites, drags boy into pool in Australia
10 days ago

Python bites, drags boy into pool in Australia

10 days ago
A five-year-old boy has survived being bitten, constricted and knocked into a swimming pool by a python the length...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with