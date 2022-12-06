StarbucksÂ® and â€˜Emily in Parisâ€™ bring fun Parisian style collection to Asia

Starbucks® and ‘Emily in Paris’ bring fun Parisian style collection to Asia

MANILA, Philippines — This December, Starbucks is launching a curated collaboration with MTV Entertainment Studios-produced "Emily in Paris" to bring a trendy, eye-catching line of daily essentials to Starbucks® stores in Asia.

Inspired by the hit Netflix series set in Paris, the Emily in Paris + Starbucks® collectible line features drinkware and lifestyle accessories embodying a mix of Emily’s fun personal style and the effortless Parisian way of life.

Featuring the characteristic heart-shaped Eiffel Tower charm and bold shades of pink and vibrant floral prints that are typically Emily, along with quintessentially Parisian illustrations of peonies, the collection celebrates Emily’s strong sense of optimism and desire for adventure.

“Starbucks is thrilled to partner with Paramount Consumer Products in bringing the bold and playful Emily in Paris + Starbucks® merchandise collection to the fans of the series and Starbucks in Asia,” Erin Silvoy, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific, said.

“We hope the collection will play a role in inspiring people to enjoy and celebrate their lifestyle to the fullest, just like the energetic and stylish Emily in the series,” Silvoy added.

“I am thrilled with this partnership with Starbucks, a brand synonymous with a global lifestyle so many of us around the world have embraced. And the timing for this launch is simply perfect as we go into yet another season of adventures with Emily and her friends,” Darren Star, creator of Emily in Paris, shared.

As the show returns for its third season on December 21st, the Emily in Paris + Starbucks® collection is the perfect holiday gift for fans of the show as they enjoy their everyday life in chic "Emily in Paris" fashion.

The limited-edition collaboration is now available at select Starbucks® stores nationwide until supplies last.