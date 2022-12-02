^

Mother bet on childrens' ages, wins P21-million lotto prize

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 2, 2022 | 3:59pm
Mother bet on childrens' ages, wins P21-million lotto prize
People line up to place their bets at a lotto outlet along Kamuning in Quezon City on Saturday (May 21, 2022).
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — It took 15 years and her children's ages for a mother from Rizal to win the P21-million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw. 

According to the Philippine News Agency article, the 39-year-old seamstress from Taytay collected her prize money on November 7 at the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO) in Mandaluyong City. 

The Rizal resident won P21,436,089.60 with her winning combination of 16-13-02-19-11-07. Anna Katrina Nicole Contacto, Executive Assistant VI, representing PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles, handed over the check worth P21,436,089.60 to the winner.

“When I saw on the post of the PCSO Facebook Page that my number had won, I was speechless, I was already breaking out in a cold sweat and I was about to cry for joy. Almost like that happened to me in two days. I've been playing the lottery for 15 years. In the last 9 months I decided to estimate the age of my children and unexpectedly I achieved my dream,” the winner said in a statement. 

She shared that she used to have her own place but her sewing business was affected by the pandemic.  

"Our house was sold to pay off the debt, now we are renting in a small shack. My son also needs kidney surgery. That's why I consider my winning the lottery to be the answer to all my requests from the Lord,” she added.

Lotto winners have a year from the date of the draw to claim their prizes as stated in Republic Act 1169. Otherwise, they forfeit it. 

