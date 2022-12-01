Novotel Manila â€˜Heartistsâ€™ shine at 2022 Virtus Awards

Novotel Manila ‘Heartists’ shine at 2022 Virtus Awards

Novotel Manila's team of hotel sales and marketing officers celebrate their wins at the this year's Virtus Awards, themed "Breakthrough 2022."

MANILA, Philippines — Every year, Virtus Awards recognizes outstanding sales and marketing practitioners who are role models and inspirations to current and aspiring players in the travel and tourism industry in the Philippines and Asia Pacific.

Themed "Breakthrough 2022," this year's awards highlights the efforts made by hotel sales and marketing professionals to be freed from the rigid constraints dictated by the pandemic.

Novotel Manila Araneta City’s very own Director of Sales, Michee Crudo, made a stellar performance as this year’s Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader.

Joining the momentous moments are two more finalists, May Malagamba and Lei Cacanindin, as the hotel’s official representatives for Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager and Associate categories respectively.

Also part of the winning circle are the hotel’s very own General Manager Maria Manlulu-Garcia, Director of Commercial Sales Sam Tse, Director of Marketing Communications and Virtus Awards Winner for Marketing Campaign 2018 Erwin Doña, and seasoned hotelier and Virtus Awards Chairperson Rose Libongco.

"This motivates all of us in the hospitality and tourism sectors to set higher standards and function effectively,” Manlulu-Garcia said.

“The Virtus Awards 2022 are an amazing way to recognize the outstanding work of our own Heartists in commercial sales and marketing communications who have dedicated a significant amount of effort to adapting to and navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic,” she continued.

This year's Virtus Awards ceremony is especially significant because it takes place at a time when the hospitality sector is prepared for a comeback. It is a highly prized recognition for excellence in the local hotel industry.

The Virtus Awards is organized by the prestigious Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines.