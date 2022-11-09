^

On the Radar

'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 4:47pm
'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife
Stock image shows a man holding a woman wearing a white wedding dress
Pexels / Jeremy Wong

MANILA, Philippines — A 61-year-old Indonesian man is set to get married for the 88th time. 

India Times reported that the man identified as Kaan is set to tie the knot with his ex-wife from his 86th marriage. 

A farmer from Majalengka town in West Java province, Kaan said in a report that he can't refuse his ex-wife from returning to him. 

Reports said that their first marriage only lasted for a month. 

Kaan first got married when he was 14 years old. His marriage, however, only lasted for two years. 

"Due to my poor attitude then, my wife asked for a divorce after two years into the marriage," MalayMail quoted him.

He then sought for spiritual help after his first marriage and after which, women "go crazy" for him, making him Indonesia's so-called "Playboy King."

RELATED: Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

A MARRIAGE MADE

TRENDING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife
2 hours ago

'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
A 61-year-old Indian man is set to get married for the 88th time. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Ortigas Malls brings holiday cheer with opening of Greenhills Night Market
Sponsored
1 day ago

Ortigas Malls brings holiday cheer with opening of Greenhills Night Market

1 day ago
With this year’s theme “Merry Moments,” the Greenhills Night Market is the place to be where families...
On the Radar
fbtw
Alipay+ to offer special packages with Disney+ on GCash
Sponsored
2 days ago

Alipay+ to offer special packages with Disney+ on GCash

2 days ago
Alipay+ together with its e-wallet partner GCash announced that it will offer a special package with Disney+, ahead of its...
On the Radar
fbtw
3D billboard, immersive exhibits and dazzling light shows take over the holidays at SM Malls
Sponsored
6 days ago

3D billboard, immersive exhibits and dazzling light shows take over the holidays at SM Malls

6 days ago
All these immersive experiences lead to SM.
On the Radar
fbtw
Queen Elizabeth II's resurfaced letter for Prince William goes viral
7 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II's resurfaced letter for Prince William goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
A handwritten letter by the late Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson Prince William has resurfaced to touch the hearts of even...
On the Radar
fbtw
Blessed Carlo Acutis: Lessons to learn from first saint candidate in sneakers
7 days ago

Blessed Carlo Acutis: Lessons to learn from first saint candidate in sneakers

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
For people worldwide celebrating All Saints' Day, here are the saintly attributes that can be learned from Carlo:
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with