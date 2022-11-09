'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife

MANILA, Philippines — A 61-year-old Indonesian man is set to get married for the 88th time.

India Times reported that the man identified as Kaan is set to tie the knot with his ex-wife from his 86th marriage.

A farmer from Majalengka town in West Java province, Kaan said in a report that he can't refuse his ex-wife from returning to him.

Reports said that their first marriage only lasted for a month.

Kaan first got married when he was 14 years old. His marriage, however, only lasted for two years.

"Due to my poor attitude then, my wife asked for a divorce after two years into the marriage," MalayMail quoted him.

He then sought for spiritual help after his first marriage and after which, women "go crazy" for him, making him Indonesia's so-called "Playboy King."

