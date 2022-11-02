Queen Elizabeth II's resurfaced letter for Prince William goes viral

File photo shows the late Queen Elizabeth II talking with her grandson Prince William during The Queen's Birthday Party concert on the occasion of Her Majesty's 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — A handwritten letter by the late Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson Prince William has resurfaced to touch the hearts of even more individuals.

A picture of the short letter was uploaded on Twitter, said to have accompanied an advent calendar given to William at least 25 years ago.

"William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny" read the letter, written in the late queen's hand on a Buckingam Palace stationary.

"William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny"- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana. pic.twitter.com/qo6j882yUb — Royal Household Mail ???????? ???????? (@RealRoyalMail) October 25, 2022

The Twitter account that first re-uploaded the photo, a fan account for the United Kingdom's royal family, noted that the letter was put up for auction by a former employee of Princess Diana, William's late mother, in December 2016.

At the time it was expected to sell for as much as £1,400 (P94,000), with an auction house calling it "a seldom-encountered piece of correspondence from within the royal family, enhanced by its fitting Christmas time association."

Queen Elizabeth II, who was known to be close to her grandchildren including William, passed away on September 8 aged 96, signalling the end of a 70-year reign.

