Catch Actress Gillian Vicencio in tonight's This isKwela Study With Me

Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 5:31pm
Catch up-and-coming actress Gillian Vicencio as she shares practical tips and solutions to strike a healthy school-life balance at Globe This isKwela’s third "Study With Me” livestream event.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Catch up-and-coming actress Gillian Vicencio as she shares practical tips and solutions to strike a healthy school-life balance at Globe This isKwela’s third "Study With Me” livestream event.

The much-anticipated study session will be aired on the online education community’s Facebook Page on October 26 at 7 p.m. 

This isKwela is part of Globe’s commitment to equipping Filipinos with different ways to enable them to study better and smarter. It seeks to help the young and old discover learning opportunities, acquire affordable, accessible and safe learning solutions and connect to industry experts and celebrities.

"Globe aims to add value to its customers by helping them improve their time management skills for a healthy work-life or school-life balance. Introducing them to the necessary tools would help them achieve their personal and professional goals," Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto said.

The young actress will be joined by This isKwela's resident expert Teacher Imman. Together they will give tips on effective time management and striking a healthy balance between professional or academic goals and being with loved ones, or even by oneself.

As an actress and student, Gillian knows a thing or two about handling her career and school life without sacrificing any or both. She is part of the first batch of Rise Artist Studio talent agency under ABS-CBN and played the role of the beloved character Tox in the hit series “2 Good 2 Be True.” She is also known for her role as Erika Sayco in the 2018 horror movie "Eerie.” 

The first two parts of This isKwela “Study With Me” featured GMA talent Arianne Bautista, who helped teach about “Product Pricing for Entrepreneurs” and ABS-CBN Star Magic talent JC Alcantara, who spoke on the theme “Turning your Passion into a Career."

 

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

GLOBE
