Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 4:44pm
Stand a chance to win tickets to vivo Philippines' exclusive LANY concert
vivo Philippines’ A Picture-Perfect Night with LANY, will be open to those who will avail of V25 Series smartphones until October 31
Get free concert tickets when you purchase the vivo V25 Series 5G!

MANILA, Philippines — LANY is coming back to Manila with an exclusive concert for vivo Philippines, happening at The Theatre at Solaire on November 14. Another good news, vivo is giving you a chance to see them.

Following the successful launch of the Night Portrait Master vivo V25 Series, vivo Philippines’ A Picture-Perfect Night with LANY, will be open to those who will avail of V25 Series smartphones until October 31:

  • Buy two units of any of the V25 Series (vivo V25 Pro, vivo V25, or vivo V25e) in one single receipt
     
  • Buy two units of Y35 and V25 Series in one single receipt

Each participating customer of this promotion is entitled to only one ticket to LANY x vivo Exclusive Concert for every qualified single receipt.

He or she must keep the original receipt and submit it to vivo Service Centers at SM Megamall or SM North Edsa. Purchased smartphones should also be present for IMEI record to participate in the promotion.

If the participant fails to present the original receipt, purchased smartphones and IMEI will not be valid for the promotion.

Lots of exciting performances and activities await you! Expect a thrilling opening act from one of the most promising young singers of today, Jeremy G, raffle prizes and a special Q&A segment with LANY.

The vivo V25 Series is the latest flagship series of smartphones that are available in beautiful color-changing Photochromic 2.0 design: vivo V25 Pro in Surfing Blue and vivo V25 or vivo V25e in Sunrise Gold.

These smartphones also boast powerhouse 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera and Powerhouse Performance. Check out vivo Philippines’ website to explore these three products’ amazing features.

  • vivo V25 Pro in Surfing Blue or Starlight Black sells for P29,999
     
  • vivo V25 in Sunrise Gold or Diamond Black sells for P23,999
     
  • vivo V25e in Sunrise Gold or Diamond Black sells for P17,999

What are you waiting for? Find the best Night Portrait Master for you at the nearest vivo kiosks and concept stores!

 

To learn more about this, see posters for details or visit vivo Philippines’ official Facebook Page.

