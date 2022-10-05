Rising Filipino social media stars get the spotlight on AnyMind Awards Night

With hundreds of influencers in its roster, AnyCreator, the creator platform of AnyMind, picked 11 content creators and influencers who stood out in their respective fields.

MANILA, Philippines — AnyMind group shone a light on the talent and creativity of Filipino content creators with an awards night held last September 23 at Alta Guia, Taguig City.

With hundreds of influencers in its roster, AnyCreator, the creator platform of AnyMind, picked 11 content creators and influencers who stood out in their respective fields.

Tina Lata, a published writer and vlogger on life and beauty, was given the highest honor as Influencer of the Year for her creativity and consistency in making aspirational content across her social media accounts.

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Tina Lata, AnyMind Influencer of the Year

Meanwhile, creative director Hannah Pangilinan received the Dynamic Channel of the Year award for her YouTube vlog that covers her podcast, beauty guides, and inspiration and self-care videos.

Here is the complete list of winners at AnyMind group's first-ever awards night

Grand Awards

Influencer of the Year - Tina Lata

Creator of the Year - Prince De Guzman Transformations

AnyCreator Exclusive Network Awards

Dynamic Channel of the Year - Hannah Pangilinan and Diana Zubiri

Rising Star Award - Jayzar Recinto

Audience Choice - Wonderland Family

Trendsetter Award - Angie Mead King

AnyCreator's Choice - Philkotse

Influencer Awards

Lifestyle influencer of the year - Kenneth Gutierrez

Family and Home influencer of the year - Nikki Bonifacio

Beauty and Fashion Influencer of the Year - Kyla Ysabelle Galang

Business and Finance Influencer of the Year - Jo Sebastian

Technology Influencer of the Year - Race Darwin

"We would like to give thanks and show appreciation to Filipino influencers and content creators that we have worked with in the past. It's very important to acknowledge their success alongside ours," Siwat Vilassakdanont, AnyMind Philippines country manager, told Philstar.com

"We believe in the potential of the Philippines and we are here to stay for the long term which is why we would like to grow together with all of our partners," he added.

Filipino content creators on the rise

< >

According to a 2022 report, the Philippines ranks second as the most active country in social media, with users spending an average of four hours and six minutes online every day.

However, it is not only social media that has become a part of Filipinos' everyday lives but also the creators who provide engaging content online.

The same report showed that Filipinos overwhelmingly support influencers as 51.4% of the country's social media users follow influencers online—the highest worldwide.

But why is this so? Vilassakdanont answered, "First is the ability to speak English fluently, which means the content that they create has a global reach and global audience. Second is the level of creativity and having an open mind that helps in creating content that is relatable to any audience," he said.

For example, for family and parenting content, since Filipinos speak English they can create English content about parenting but in a local context. Being family-oriented as Filipinos are, this content can reach a global audience since its relatable to any country," he added.

In the Philippines, AnyMind Group is among those who empower the creator economy, AnyMind Group is a technology company that provides a one-stop platform for brands to support production, e-commerce construction, marketing and logistics in 13 markets and 17 offices around the world.

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Siwat Vilassakdanont, AnyMind country manager

Among its platforms is AnyCreator which supports Filipino influencers and content creators by providing resources and tools to help enhance their social media strategy, SEO for channel and account growth and expanding their monetization through diversifying their streams of revenue with ad monetization, brand deals, subscription models and even merchandise.

"We offer many opportunities for Filipinos whether it's job creation through joining our company, AnyCreator Network benefits which can help grow the creator's fan base to the next level, or local business opportunities through our AnyX products which helps Filipino enhance their capability to grow on e-commerce better or even start their e-commerce business," Vilassakdanont expressed.

Being a content creator

via Instagram; Philstar.com/Anj Andaya From lefft: Nikki Bonifacio, Kenneth Gutierrez, Yasmin Asistido

What does it take and what is it like to be a successful content creator? Philstar.com didn't miss the chance to ask some influencers during the AnyMind Awards.

"Pinaka gusto ko talaga ay yung nagagawa ko yung passion at hobby ko, while sharing important lessons and things to my followers. mahal mo talaga yung ginagawa mo and the desire to earn comes second," quipped Nikki Bonifacio who was awarded Family and Home Influencer of the Year.

15-year-old Kenneth Guiterrez, who was awarded the Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, told aspiring content creators to keep going. "Don't think of what others are gonna think badly of you. Just never give up because the harder you work, the better you're gonna achieve in life."

And in case you're afraid of creative block and running out of content ideas, remember this advice from Kween Yasmin: "Magtanong lang ng suggestions sa followers para makahanap ng inspiration and just try doing their challenges—kahit singing or acting pa yan! Pagpatuloy niyo lang ang ginagawa and 'wag panghinaan ng loob!"

For influencers interested to join AnyCreator network and unlocking benefits such as access to the studio, free social media image check-up and brand campaign coaching, contact: [email protected]

For brands interested in any of AnyMind's offerings, or would like to work with rising Filipino content creators, reach out to [email protected]

For individuals eager to jump-start their careers in an innovative and fast-growing advertising agency, contact [email protected]

