Baka walang appointment: Sharon Cuneta goes on LV shopping spree after being barred from Hermes Korea

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 2, 2022 | 1:28pm
Baka walang appointment: Sharon Cuneta goes on LV shopping spree after being barred from Hermes Korea
Sharon Cuneta went on a shopping spree in Louis Vuitton after unsuccessfully trying to buy a belt from a Hermes branch in Seoul, South Korea.
Sharon Cuneta via YouTube, Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Did Sharon Cuneta need to make an appointment to be given entry to a Hermes store in South Korea? 

Some internet users on the comments section of the actress' Instagram account speculated that Sharon might have been allowed access to the luxury store if she had prior appointment. 

"Baka by appointment si Hermes and may total number of people allowed inside the store and kung may available na sales person to assist you kasi may isang sales staff na assigned sayo sa high-end store. After registering for appointment, they will text you when your slot is open na para you don't need to line outside," wrote one user. 

Another internet user gave her tips and suggested a particular Hermes store in Korea that allows walk-ins. 

"7, Dosan-daero 45-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul this Hermès store the only one I know na walk in Ms. Showie may art gallery sa basement and restaurant pa . No need for appointment at all. I hope this help next time mag Punta kayo ng Seoul," the netizen wrote. 

Sharon recalled her experience at the luxury store's branch in an upscale department store in Seoul in her latest vlog uploaded on September 30 on her YouTube channel. 

It is the latest vlog that features her family's travel to South Korea in August. 

"Pumunta ako rito para bumili ng sinturon sa Hermes. Ayaw akong papasukin," Sharon shared after her shopping spree at LV where she bought unnamed items and came out with several of those recognizable orange shopping bags carried by her travel companions and assistants. 

She also went home with a flower from the store, one of the perks she enjoyed while shopping in Louis Vuitton. Sharon was also given champagne while in the store. 

When she passed by the Hermes store and saw the store employee by the entrance door who had earlier denied her access, Sharon was heard saying, "No more. I buy everything."

A scene of Julia Roberts exclaiming "Big mistake! Huge!" was flashed after, referring to a scene in the 1990 movie "Pretty Woman." In the movie, Julia Roberts' character goes into a high-end store to buy a "conservative dress" only to be snubbed by the store clerks. She goes back to the said store after buying clothes elsewhere.

On Twitter, some netizens shared their appreciation for the actress and how she reacted to the incident. 

Another commented about the actress being "discriminated" against.

It is not clear if Hermes practices a "by-appointment policy" in the said branch in Seoul. Hermes has not issued any statement regarding this incident as of press time. — Video from Sharon Cuneta YouTube channel

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta shares more details about int’l projects, daughter KC’s acting comeback

 

