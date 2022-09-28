^

On the Radar

Heads up, GCash fam! You can join Lucky Load promo until October 2 for your last chance to win P100,000

Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 4:30pm
Heads up, GCash fam! You can join Lucky Load Promo for a chance to win P100,000 until October 2
The Lucky Load promo runs only until October 2, so buy load today to become the next winner. 
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not too late to load, win and get lucky, GCash fam! This is your last call to join the Lucky Load promo for a chance to win up to P100,000 each week.

The Lucky Load promo runs only until October 2, so buy load today to become the next winner. 

With the GCash app, you can conveniently Buy Load anytime, anywhere. Aside from mobile or broadband load, you can now buy load for gaming credits, electronic pins for PayTV, or to get uninterrupted access to streaming services with just one tap! 

Now open to ALL load products on the app, simply Buy Load to get a ticket to join the Lucky Load promo and increase your chances to win a share of the pot prize. 

How to play and win in Lucky Load Promo

All users with a fully verified GCash account are qualified to join the Lucky Load promo.

  1. To join, simply buy at least P50 worth of any load products on GCash to get a ticket.
     
  2. Play your tickets located in the Lucky Load dashboard of the app, and select six icons.
     
  3. Stay tuned for the weekly #LuckyMondays draw to find out if you won.

The final #LuckyMondays draw will be on October 3.

Players who match at least three icons with the winning combination are eligible to win prizes. The more icons you match, the higher the pot prize, increasing the rewards you can take home.

If you're the only lucky winner who hits all six symbols, you win the entire P100,000 prize pool!

GCash has awarded P8.6 million to over 1,769,723 lucky winners who joined the Lucky Load promo. Keep loading until October 2 and you can be the next winner!

 

Download the GCash app from the App Store or Google Play today.

GCASH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Heads up, GCash fam! You can join Lucky Load promo until October 2 for your last chance to win P100,000
Sponsored
38 minutes ago

Heads up, GCash fam! You can join Lucky Load promo until October 2 for your last chance to win P100,000

38 minutes ago
The Lucky Load promo runs only until October 2, 2022, so buy load today to become the next winner. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Why save Sierra Madre? Save Sierra Madre Day trends amid 'Karding' onslaught
2 days ago

Why save Sierra Madre? Save Sierra Madre Day trends amid 'Karding' onslaught

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The hashtag #SaveSierraMadre is currently trending in time for the #SaveSierraMadreDay today, September 26, as declared...
On the Radar
fbtw
Globe brings excitement, joy to thousands in GDay festivities
5 days ago

Globe brings excitement, joy to thousands in GDay festivities

5 days ago
Globe brings excitement, joy to thousands in GDay festivities
On the Radar
fbtw
Sun Life Money Summit: The biggest financial conference slated this October
6 days ago

Sun Life Money Summit: The biggest financial conference slated this October

6 days ago
Happening virtually from October 14 to 15, the summit will feature 36 experts in personal finance, stock market, real estate,...
On the Radar
fbtw
LIVE: State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
8 days ago

LIVE: State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

By PhilstarLIVE, PhilstarLIVE | 8 days ago
The live stream of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London at 6 p.m....
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: For vigil, Prince Harry in military attire for first, last time in 2 years
9 days ago

WATCH: For vigil, Prince Harry in military attire for first, last time in 2 years

9 days ago
Stripped of his military titles, Prince Harry was allowed to wear his military outfit for the first and last time in two years...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with