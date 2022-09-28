Heads up, GCash fam! You can join Lucky Load Promo for a chance to win P100,000 until October 2

Heads up, GCash fam! You can join Lucky Load promo until October 2 for your last chance to win P100,000

The Lucky Load promo runs only until October 2, so buy load today to become the next winner.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not too late to load, win and get lucky, GCash fam! This is your last call to join the Lucky Load promo for a chance to win up to P100,000 each week.

With the GCash app, you can conveniently Buy Load anytime, anywhere. Aside from mobile or broadband load, you can now buy load for gaming credits, electronic pins for PayTV, or to get uninterrupted access to streaming services with just one tap!

Now open to ALL load products on the app, simply Buy Load to get a ticket to join the Lucky Load promo and increase your chances to win a share of the pot prize.

How to play and win in Lucky Load Promo

All users with a fully verified GCash account are qualified to join the Lucky Load promo.

To join, simply buy at least P50 worth of any load products on GCash to get a ticket.

Play your tickets located in the Lucky Load dashboard of the app, and select six icons.

Stay tuned for the weekly #LuckyMondays draw to find out if you won.

The final #LuckyMondays draw will be on October 3.

Players who match at least three icons with the winning combination are eligible to win prizes. The more icons you match, the higher the pot prize, increasing the rewards you can take home.

If you're the only lucky winner who hits all six symbols, you win the entire P100,000 prize pool!

GCash has awarded P8.6 million to over 1,769,723 lucky winners who joined the Lucky Load promo. Keep loading until October 2 and you can be the next winner!

Download the GCash app from the App Store or Google Play today.