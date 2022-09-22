Sun Life Money Summit: The biggest financial conference slated this October

Happening virtually from October 14 to 15, the summit will feature 36 experts in personal finance, stock market, real estate, financial services, fixed income instruments, forex, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and alternative investments.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top personal finance and investment experts will come together in the Sun Life Money Summit, touted to be the biggest financial conference of the year.

Participants may choose from the 12 tracks available, covering various market segments and asset classes. These tracks include Gen Z Money, Money and Millennials, Gen X Money, Wealth Retirement and Estate Planning, Couples Finance, Money Management for Entrepreneurs, Real Estate Investing, Stock Market Investing, Investment Funds, Fixed Income, Crypto & Forex and NFT & Collectibles.

The event is presented by Sun Life Philippines, the country’s number one life insurance company and is produced and organized by Learning Curve Inc., the leader in investment education in the Philippines.

Sun Life’s very own experts will also take the virtual stage to share expert advice and insights. Sun Life VP and Distribution Support Head Jenny del Mundo will discuss savvy strategies to save for college education; Sun Life Client Segment Marketing Head Cary Casipit will talk about future-proofing one’s business and life goals; Sun Life Asset Management Company, Inc. Banks and Alternative Channel Manager Angelle Cruz will discuss how to invest globally and diversify locally; Sun Life Cluster Head for Visayas Mike Gustilo will provide guidance in choosing the right type of insurance; Sun Life Health and Accident Head Lirio Torres will tackle health care plans that can unburden the family.

To make the sessions more interactive and enriching, participants may also engage the speakers directly in the open forum that will be held after each session.

Tickets to the Sun Life Money Summit, which are regularly priced at P1,000, P2,000 and P3,000 depending on the package, are currently offered at early bird discounted rates.

Those ready to take a bright step towards their financial goals are encouraged to join by registering via www.money-summit.com.