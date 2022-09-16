Eric Nam brings his There and Back Again World Tour to Manila this November!

^

MANILA, Philippines — Live Nation is thrilled to bring one of the best-selling artists out of Korea, Eric Nam, with his There And Back Again World Tour! This year, Eric is set to perform in four cities across Asia, including Manila, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.

Eric Nam There And Back Again World Tour 2022 in Manila will take place at the Samsung Hall – SM Aura Premier on November 20, Thursday. General public tickets are available starting September 8 at 10 a.m. onwards.

A talent to witness

Eric Nam is a multifaceted entertainer, singer, songwriter, and TV personality fluent in English, Korean, Spanish, and conversational Mandarin. Named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, Eric is a household name and one of the most extensively touring and best-selling artists out of Korea.

His world tour will be playing 59 headline shows across 54 cities, which sold out through North America, Europe and Australia & New Zealand.

He released his first album as an independent artist, titled “There And Back Again,” in January 2022, which debuted at #3 and #7 on the US and UK Spotify Charts and peaked at the #22 spot for albums sold on Billboard.

Eric's newest single “Lost On Me” is out now and you can watch the video here.

 

For inquiries, contact Live Nation Philippines via email at [email protected].

