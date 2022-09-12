Pascual Lab's 75th anniversary campaign wins excellence award at the 19th PH IABC Quill

#PascualLove, Pascual Lab’s campaign for its milestone 75th anniversary was chosen as one of the excellence awardees among 849 entries.

MANILA, Philippines — Pascual Laboratories Inc., one of the top-of-mind pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines, earns its first Quill Excellence Award for its 75th anniversary campaign, #PascualLove, at virtual awarding ceremonies held last August 18 via ktext.ph.



The 19th Philippine Professional and Student Quill Awards is the Philippine chapter of the global organization International Association of Business Communicators (IABC)’s award-giving body which recognizes the best communication programs, tools, talents and academic work.



#PascualLove, Pascual Lab’s campaign for its milestone 75th anniversary was chosen as one of the excellence awardees among 849 entries.

The campaign won for effectively achieving its communication objectives through the strategic use of platforms to reach stakeholders, efficient management, consistent messaging and communication innovation.



#PascualLove is a play on the company name and the kind of love it tries to convey through its health and wellness products and services, to its stakeholders and its contribution to nation-building through job creation and philanthropy.





During its 75th year, Pascual Lab launched a digital campaign via its social media accounts and corporate website as well as a PR campaign in the first quarter of 2021.

Pascual Lab also provided a sneak peek of the campaign highlights with a digital concert "PascualLove: From Our Family To Yours" in partnership with Wish FM 104.7 featuring Rivermaya and Music Hero and sponsorship of the “Kilabotitos” concert featuring Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion.

The fulcrum of the celebrations was the digital concert #PascualLOVELiveAt75 which brought together all key stakeholders who have been part of the celebrations – from its brand ambassadors Bea Alonzo, Heart Evangelista, Alice Dixson and Solenn Heusaff, to its trade partners. Ben & Ben, one of the biggest Filipino bands top-billed the performance while iconic radio jock and influencer Chico Garcia hosted the online event.

During the same year, Pascual Lab also launched new products: Poten-Cee + Zinc Advance, ProBio7 Kids probiotic powder supplements and WellGreens Organics food supplements—proof of its continued thrust towards purposeful innovations.



Additionally, Pascual Lab spread more of the #PascualLove with the relaunch of its corporate social responsibility program SEED: Sowing to Empower, Educate and Develop.

Marking the relaunch was the partnership with World Vision for its CHOSEN program where over 75 children from a less fortunate community in Malabon got to select their PascualLab employee sponsors.

SEED’s relaunch was also highlighted by its partnership with health guru Doc Willie Ong for a series of MEDTalks that featured health tips on COVID-19 remedies and the importance of fiber supplementation. They also spearheaded donations of various Vitamin products to communities in Southville III Muntinlupa, Malabon, frontliners at San Lazaro Hospital and the Regional Health Unit in Bulacan where Pascual Lab’s plant is located.



All these initiatives earned Pascual Lab its first Quill – a milestone Excellence Award for Communication Management under Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication.



IABC Philippines President Belle Tiongco states, "Winning a Quill award is not easy. Winning an excellence award is a testament to the entrant’s global standard, reflecting a very high level of creativity and strategic ability that generates results. Congratulations on your win, Pascual Lab, and thank you for sharing your work to inspire and motivate your colleagues in the industry! Well done and keep up the good work!"

Beyond the meaningful milestone celebration and the recognition, Pascual Lab remains committed to making true its mission of delivering quality and family-friendly health products and services to Filipino communities in the decades to come, all in the spirit of #PascualLove.