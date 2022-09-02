Heads up, sport and outdoor lovers: Decathlon Philippines announces 6th store at SM Fairview

After opening five stores over five years, Decathlon has just announced its newest store on its Facebook and Instagram pages, along with a picture of its boardup!

MANILA, Philippines — Since 2017, Decathlon Philippines has been making sports accessible for every Juan with its expansive range of affordable sports gear for over 70 sports.

A number of followers quickly showed the love through the comments, ranging from excitement to playful pitches on where they think Decathlon should open next.

The new store is set to open in SM Fairview this November—its second store in Quezon City, conveniently located on the way to North Luzon.

So whether you’re planning a hiking trip to nearby La Mesa Eco Park, a camping expedition up north, or just a leisurely bike ride around the area—Decathlon Fairview will soon be there to cater to your passion sport!

Decathlon is a leading sports retailer brand with over 1,700 stores in 61 countries globally, with one mission—to sustainably make the benefits and pleasures of sports accessible to the many.

Decathlon Philippines has branches in Festival Mall Alabang, Tiendesitas in Pasig, along Marcos Highway in Masinag, Antipolo, SM North Edsa and SM Mall of Asia, and is available online at www.decathlon.ph.