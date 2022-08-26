^

On the Radar

EXO’s Lay Zhang to headline MetaMoon Music Festival in New York City this November

Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 9:24am
EXOâ€™s Lay Zhang to headline MetaMoon Music Festival in New York City this November
Lay Zhang from K-pop supergroup EXO will be headlining the event. The award-winning Chinese singer-songwriter/actor is expected to bring an exciting performance to share with his fans around the world.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The MetaMoon Music Festival, a festival and cultural experience to celebrate the Asian American diaspora, is coming to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 26, Saturday.

Founded by Hong Kong-based Graceful Media and produced in partnership with Live Nation, the inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will showcase the global reach and impact of Asian artists, music and fans, while emphasizing the culturally rich and diverse communities in Brooklyn and across New York City.

One of the festival highlights for its first year includes Lay Zhang from K-pop supergroup EXO, who will be headlining the event. The award-winning Chinese singer-songwriter/actor is expected to bring an exciting performance to share with his fans around the world.

MetaMoon Music Festival will also feature performers from Asia, including many who will be making their United States debut like 9m88, KarenciciØZI and Sury Su, who will be making their arena debuts in the US.

More artists and special guests are expected to be announced and American rapper-comedian MC Jin will host the evening. Tickets are available online at seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com.

"There is a great need for stronger Asian representation in pop culture and the media, and the mission of MetaMoon Music Festival is to give artists the ability to shine from a prominent stage in the heart of Brooklyn," said Grace Chen, Founder of Graceful Media.

"Music is truly a global language. Talent, no matter where it comes from, will resonate with fans across cultures if given the opportunity to share their passion and creativity," she added.

MetaMoon Music Festival's mission is to bridge the gap between Asia and the United States and show that music is a universal language. The Asian community has been historically underrepresented in American entertainment.

More than ever, cultural exchanges and the power of pop culture can counteract the polarizing politics and geopolitical challenges in society.

Graceful Media set out to create a platform in the United States for Asian and Asian American artists, who may not receive the visibility they deserve, to have a space where their fans can connect and celebrate while discovering new music and artists. 

New York City has the most prominent Asian-American population in the United States – almost 15% of the entire city's population – making Barclays Center the perfect host venue for the festival.

"Live Nation is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans," said Geoff Gordon, regional president for Live Nation Northeast.

"The inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will inspire and create new and exciting opportunities for many of today's Asian artists, from both here and abroad, to shine brightly and engage their fans in this epic and unforgettable event," he added.

"Since opening our doors in 2012, Barclays Center has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, bringing countless fans and artists together in the heart of Brooklyn," said Laurie Jacoby, executive vice president and chief entertainment officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center.

"Our goal is for MetaMoon Music Festival to highlight the importance of the Asian community while simultaneously celebrating the diverse and exciting culture of our city," she added.

 

For more information on the MetaMoon Music Festival, visit www.metamoonfest.com.

KPOP

MUSIC FESTIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
EXO&rsquo;s Lay Zhang to headline MetaMoon Music Festival in New York City this November
1 hour ago

EXO’s Lay Zhang to headline MetaMoon Music Festival in New York City this November

1 hour ago
The MetaMoon Music Festival, a festival and cultural experience to celebrate the Asian American diaspora, is coming...
On the Radar
fbtw
Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino
Sponsored
2 days ago

Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino

2 days ago
The stunning looks of the TV actress highlight the sophisticated, classy yet fun side of Fortune Gate Casino.
On the Radar
fbtw
The serious business of cosplaying
5 days ago

The serious business of cosplaying

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 5 days ago
Cosplayers tend to become role models.
On the Radar
fbtw
A primate suspect: Monkey dials 911 in US
9 days ago

A primate suspect: Monkey dials 911 in US

9 days ago
California cops rushed to a zoo after a 911 call -- only to find it had been placed by a mischievous monkey.
On the Radar
fbtw
Founder explains International State College of the Philippines' purpose on social media
13 days ago

Founder explains International State College of the Philippines' purpose on social media

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Trending satire page International State College of the Philippines (ISCP) founder Niño Ged explained that he created...
On the Radar
fbtw
Market! Market! hosts PWD Entrepreneur Fair
August 11, 2022 - 9:00am

Market! Market! hosts PWD Entrepreneur Fair

August 11, 2022 - 9:00am
During the three-day selling fair, workshops and sign language classes will likewise be held at the Market! Market! Activity...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with