2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees to be announced on August 31

August 25, 2022 | 11:11am
The 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season is set to commence with the announcement of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees on August 31.
MANILA, Philippines — The 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season is set to commence with the announcement of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees on August 31, the birth anniversary of the Philippine President after which Asia’s premier prize and highest honor is named.

“Since 1958, the Ramon Magsaysay Award has been conferred on great men and women working in Asia who have exemplified what we celebrate as ‘Greatness of Spirit’ — the same spirit that Pres. Ramon Magsaysay has embodied throughout his life,” said Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) Chairman Aurelio R. Montinola III in a statement.

“This year, the Board of Trustees has selected four individuals from across the region whom we believe personify the best of Asia and the best of humanity,” he added.

Celebrated as Asia’s premier prize and highest honor, the Ramon Magsaysay Award has been given to outstanding Asian leaders, some of whom such as His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Akira Kurosawa, Muhammad Yunus, Ela Bhatt and Sir Fazle Abed have become global icons after receiving the Award.

“The Ramon Magsaysay Award remains one of Asia’s strongest heritage brands because we have always addressed some of the region’s most challenging problems through the Magsaysay laureates we select,” shared Montinola.

Over the past few years, the foundation has been marrying tradition with modernity to ensure the brand’s relevance, especially in an increasingly digital world.  In 2021, faced with travel restrictions and lockdowns, the Foundation staged a 100% virtual awarding ceremony that garnered the Ramon Magsaysay Award its largest global audience to date.

“The Foundation is very proud of our nature as an Asian organization and we have been continuously introducing innovations that strengthen our identity as such.  This year is no different and what we promise our audience is an awarding ceremony that will have a stronger regional and inclusive Asian tone,” Montinola continued.

The 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season will showcase the immense impact of the works of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees on the world.

“Our theme for this year’s Awards is ‘Greatness of Spirit, Beyond Borders,’ a perfect reflection of the transformative work and inspiring lives of our 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.  This year’s Magsaysay laureates prove that goodness knows no nationality, age, or gender — truly Greatness of Spirit is borderless,” shared RMAF President Susanna B. Afan.

The foundation has also shared its main poster for the 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season.  The design, inspired by the limitlessness of the universe, is rendered in a simple and contemporary geometric look.

“The Ramon Magsaysay Award has always been a source of pride for us Asians.  With this year's roster of Magsaysay Laureates, it will continue to do so.  The 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, like all of our past Laureates, are committed to making Asia a better and kinder place for all," Afan said.

The 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season will begin on August 31 with the announcement of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.

The Foundation will livestream the event on its official social media channels at 11:00 a.m. (Manila Time).  The Season will conclude on November 30 with the formal Presentation Ceremonies to be held in Manila, Philippines.

 

For more information, contact: Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation Communications Officer Apple Deferia via mobile :+ 63 917 115 8692 or email: [email protected]

