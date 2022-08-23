Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino

The stunning looks of the TV actress highlight the sophisticated, classy yet fun side of Fortune Gate Casino.

MANILA, Philippines — Fortune Gate Casino, a new personalized, interactive and online entertainment brand, taps celebrity Barbie Imperial as its endorser.

Much like the former Pinoy Big Brother star showcasing a more regal and elegant appeal, Fortune Gate Casino brings a mix of new technology, entertainment and purposeful design to cater to online players.

Playing on Fortune Gate Casino is more than a chance to experience fun games. It is also an opportunity to create connections with fun people, much like Barbie Imperial herself.

Players will always feel connected through the companionship of the lively dealers ready to celebrate each stroke of luck.

Fortune Gate Casino believes they have chosen the perfect celebrity endorser for the brand, as both the online entertainment platform and the endorser share a mutual admiration of one another’s uniqueness, integrity and relatable personality.