^

On the Radar

Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino

Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 4:30pm
Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino
The stunning looks of the TV actress highlight the sophisticated, classy yet fun side of Fortune Gate Casino.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Fortune Gate Casino, a new personalized, interactive and online entertainment brand, taps celebrity Barbie Imperial as its endorser.

The stunning looks of the TV actress highlight the sophisticated, classy yet fun side of Fortune Gate Casino.

Much like the former Pinoy Big Brother star showcasing a more regal and elegant appeal, Fortune Gate Casino brings a mix of new technology, entertainment and purposeful design to cater to online players.

Playing on Fortune Gate Casino is more than a chance to experience fun games. It is also an opportunity to create connections with fun people, much like Barbie Imperial herself.

Players will always feel connected through the companionship of the lively dealers ready to celebrate each stroke of luck.

Fortune Gate Casino believes they have chosen the perfect celebrity endorser for the brand, as both the online entertainment platform and the endorser share a mutual admiration of one another’s uniqueness, integrity and relatable personality.

BARBIE IMPERIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Barbie Imperial named brand endorser of Fortune Gate Casino

1 hour ago
The stunning looks of the TV actress highlight the sophisticated, classy yet fun side of Fortune Gate Casino.
On the Radar
fbtw
The serious business of cosplaying
3 days ago

The serious business of cosplaying

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 3 days ago
Cosplayers tend to become role models.
On the Radar
fbtw
A primate suspect: Monkey dials 911 in US
6 days ago

A primate suspect: Monkey dials 911 in US

6 days ago
California cops rushed to a zoo after a 911 call -- only to find it had been placed by a mischievous monkey.
On the Radar
fbtw
Founder explains International State College of the Philippines' purpose on social media
11 days ago

Founder explains International State College of the Philippines' purpose on social media

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Trending satire page International State College of the Philippines (ISCP) founder Niño Ged explained that he created...
On the Radar
fbtw
Market! Market! hosts PWD Entrepreneur Fair
12 days ago

Market! Market! hosts PWD Entrepreneur Fair

12 days ago
During the three-day selling fair, workshops and sign language classes will likewise be held at the Market! Market! Activity...
On the Radar
fbtw
Fil-Am martial artist hailed a 'hero' after stopping attacker in New York
August 5, 2022 - 2:29pm

Fil-Am martial artist hailed a 'hero' after stopping attacker in New York

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | August 5, 2022 - 2:29pm
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Ro Malabanan was deemed a "Good Samaritan" after he recently intervened and subdued...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with