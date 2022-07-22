Philippine National School for the Blind: A virtual tour

MANILA, Philippines — Created on July 10, 1970 through Republic Act 3562, an act providing for the education of the blind in the Philippines, the Philippine National School for the Blind (PNSB) is now eye-to-eye with the eye of the pandemic storm and inflation.

But hope is in sight, school principal Corazon Salvador told Philstar.com in a recent exclusive interview — thanks to donors and visitors who have made the blind the apple of their eye.

Apart from food, the school is always in need of alcohol, face masks, testing kits, hygiene products and other donations that would enable it to convince more students that the school is safe enough for their full face-to-face return.

Ever wondered how the blind do face-to-face classes? Here's a peek into PNSB's "new normal":

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo School exterior and CCTVs to ensure the blind students' safety

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A batch of the school's students and teachers receiving donations from Philstar.com and Bernardo family Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo An artwork inside the principal's office rendered by a blind student

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Blind faculty using new technology to reach blind distant learners

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Husband-and-wife visually-impaired teachers

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Visually impaired instructors using audio-tactile computers

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Computer room

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Music room with drums and piano (left); science lab with low-vision device telescope (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Library

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A little visitor trying her hand in one of the wall-mounted toys designed to teach young kids how to read Braille.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Encyclopedia (left), magazine (top, right) and typewriter in Braille

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Scrabble (left) and chess in Braille

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Massage room with visually impaired instructor

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Massage room where students can learn massaging as alternative livelihood

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Inside one of the students' dormitories

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Communal kitchen where nothing sharp is on sight for the blind's safety and protection.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Signs in Braille help students navigate inside the school's compound by touching the walls. Some of the school's varsity players off to compete in an international paralympics event this month. They told Philstar.com that due to budget restraints, only the boys' team will be sent off to join the games. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

