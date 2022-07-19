^

On the Radar

Spotted these three smiling circles online? What is it and what's happening on August 26

Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 9:45am
Have you seen this three smiling circles online? What is it and what's happening on August 26
No other details were provided in the captions of the posts, but each was polished with the hashtag #August26isFamilyDay.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Mommy detectives, here’s a challenge for you to figure out: what could be happening on August 26 that might shake up fellow moms like you in a good way?

Recently, several influencers and brands posted a mysterious but cute-looking photo of three smiling circles set in a green background.

No other details were provided in the captions of the posts, but each was polished with the hashtag #August26isFamilyDay.

A quick check of all the profiles that posted revealed a shared denominator among them—one, they are all moms, and second, the brands all offer baby-related product

 

 

The posts, which have caught moms' attention, left many people trying to figure out what is coming. Others are convinced that it might be the biggest expo for parents in the country, while others are counting on a big sale dropping so they can update their shopping carts.

Whatever it is, the event is sure to create a big stir once all the details are revealed. If you’re curious yourself, follow the hashtag #August26isFamilyDay to keep up with the updates.

FAMILY DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Will Smith, Doja Cat among celebrities with most 'unfollowers' on Instagram
3 days ago

Will Smith, Doja Cat among celebrities with most 'unfollowers' on Instagram

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Will Smith and Doja Cat lead a number of celebrities who have seen their follower count on Instagram significantly drop in...
On the Radar
fbtw
Solane gives away P200 LPG refill discount with its July rainy-day promo
Sponsored
3 days ago

Solane gives away P200 LPG refill discount with its July rainy-day promo

3 days ago
Rainy days won’t bring you down when you get savings on your next Solane refill
On the Radar
fbtw
TikTok strengthens digital literacy advocacy, reiterates commitment to stamp out misinformation on platform
5 days ago

TikTok strengthens digital literacy advocacy, reiterates commitment to stamp out misinformation on platform

5 days ago
During the media launch, streamed via TikTok Live, TikTok reiterated its continued commitment to helping users navigate the...
On the Radar
fbtw
UP Film Institute to start offering courses on martial law
6 days ago

UP Film Institute to start offering courses on martial law

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
The University of the Philippines Film Institute will start offering film education on martial law this coming school ye...
On the Radar
fbtw
Fisherman catches 'one in two million' blue lobster
10 days ago

Fisherman catches 'one in two million' blue lobster

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
A man recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while he was fishing off the coast of Portland in the United States last...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Cringe factor,' 'vaxxer' among 'funny' words newly added to Oxford Dictionary
11 days ago

'Cringe factor,' 'vaxxer' among 'funny' words newly added to Oxford Dictionary

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
It's only halfway through 2022 and hundreds of new words have been added to the Oxford Dictionary.
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with