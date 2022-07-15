Solane gives away P200 LPG refill discount with its July rainy-day promo

Rainy days won’t bring you down when you get savings on your next Solane refill

MANILA, Philippines — Solane, the country’s most trusted LPG, is giving its valued customers a reason to brighten up despite the rainy days: by bringing together the convenience of ordering a safe and trusted kitchen fuel and additional savings.

From July 15 to 17, customers who will order 11kg AS or POL refills through the Solane web ordering platform and the Solane mobile application can get a P200 discount.

To avail, simply add to cart 11kg AS Refill SKU or 11kg POL Refill SKU within the promo period and input these e-voucher codes: RAINYDAYAS for 11kg AS Refill SKU or RAINDYDAYPOL for 11kg POL Refill SKU upon checkout.

You may then select your preferred delivery date between July 15 to 30 and wait for your Solane tank to arrive right at your doorstep.

The promo is valid across all participating Solane LPG showrooms nationwide. For a complete list of participating showrooms and full promo mechanics, visit https://solane.com.ph/events-promotions/

Don't miss out on this limited offer! Avail your Solane refill now and get guaranteed value for money because safety and quality are #SureSaSolane.

You may reach out to the Solane Hatid Bahay Hotline +632 887-5555 (Metro Manila) or text at 0918-8875555 or 0917-8977555. You may also send a private message through Facebook Messenger (facebook.com/solane.ph).

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-146490 Series of 2022.