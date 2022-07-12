^

On the Radar

UP Film Institute to start offering courses on martial law

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 12:59pm
In its official Facebook account, UP Film Institute said that the four subjects regarding martial law are all open to UP Diliman students.
UP Film Institute via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Film Institute will start offering film education on martial law this coming school year.

In its official Facebook account, UP Film Institute said that the four subjects regarding martial law are all open to UP Diliman students. 

The four subjects are:

  • The Semiotics of Martial Law and its Cinema - headed by Professor Nick Deocampo,
  • Horrors subject headed by Prof. Ed Cabagnot,
  • Martial Law and Pinoy Cinema Noon at Ngayon subject by Prof. Sari Dalena
  • and Cinema, Martial Law and Historical Revisionism by Prof. Roland Tolentino. 

Here are the course descriptions: 

The Semiotics of Martial Law and its Cinema

“Using semiotics to study the film about martial law, this course investigates the cinema that emerged during the military regime and the period of its aftermath leading to the overthrow of the dictatorship. Studying the lexicon that governed the cinematic production and the circulation and consumption of moving images at the time of political repression, reflections will be made regarding the role of the state in cultural production.” 

Horrors

“A Genre Studies course that focuses on the art and craft of the horror film, covering its historical highlights and modern-day trends; key films and filmakers; as well the social, cultural, political and philosophical dimensions of the genere. Special emphasis shall be placed on Asian, ASEAN and Pinoy horror cinema.”

Martial Law and Pinoy Cinema Noon at Ngayon

“An introductory film course that highlights films produced during martial law and contemporary works revisiting this tumultuous period by new directors in the post-martial law era. The course is designed to place emphasis on the interactive discussion between the students, the filmmakers and the martial law survivors.” 

Cinema, Martial Law and Historical Revisionism

“This course maps out the interfaces of martial law and the cinema produced in the period, and examines how political cinema then is depoliticized for the historical revisionist project of the present.”

RELATED: History vs gossip: Historians react to Ella Cruz controversy

MARTIAL LAW

UP FILM INSTITUTE
