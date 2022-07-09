^

Fisherman catches 'one in two million' blue lobster

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 10:32am
A rare "one in a two million" blue lobster.
MANILA, Philippines — A man recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while he was fishing off the coast of Portland in the United States last July 2.

Swedish tech entrepreneur Lars-Johan Larsson shared a photo of the catch on his Twitter account and talked about its rarity.

"This blue lobster was caught off the coast of Portland and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million," Lars-Johan wrote.

Such lobsters get their blue color because of a genetic abnormality which makes them produce more of a certain protein rather than the usual red-colored lobsters, according to a 2016 report by the BBC.

The blue coloration allows them to camouflage beneath the sea. They turn red like any regular lobster when cooked.

The BBC report also said that lobsters of a different color other than blue are even rarer, like a yellow sighting would be one in 30 million while an albino or "crystal" lobster is said to be one in 100 million.

Several social media users responded to Lars-Johan's tweet with reactions about the rare sighting of a blue lobster, with some lauding that it was returned back to the ocean.

LOBSTER
