Couple becomes instant millionaires after wedding dance

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 2:06pm
Couple becomes instant millionaires after wedding dance
Joven and May Jean Acosta accumulated millions of money in the traditional dance in their wedding held on June 28.
Bebe Gee via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A newlywed couple from Valenzuela became instant millionaires after receiving P1.2 million on their wedding dance.

Joven and May Jean Acosta accumulated over a million pesos in money gifts after the traditional dance in their wedding held last June 28. 

According to wedding coordinator Geraldine Hizole, the money was from the couple's family, friends and wedding godparents. 

“The most generous wedding I have ever organized in my entire career as a wedding coordinator... MONEY DANCE which accumulated a total of more than 1.2M PESOS from siblings, friends, ninongs and ninangs, relatives and business partners,” Geraldine wrote on Facebook.

“Indeed this family and their friends have abundant blessings because of their generous hearts,” she added. 

The wedding planner added that the couple will use the money as added capital for their business. 

