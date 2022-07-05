'Johnny Debt': Beggar trended online for Jack Sparrow outfit

MANILA, Philippines — A man in the United States has been trending on social media after he begged from the streets wearing Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow outfit.

The video, which has now over 8 million views, was posted by Twitter user @javroar on the social media site.

"This was the most creative way of begging I’ve ever seen," he captioned the post.

In the video, the so-called "Johnny Debt" can be seen spotting a car to beg from. He then takes out his toy gun and and then his hat to collect money.

After getting the money, the man gives a Jack Sparrow-like smile and walks away.

"That's Johnny Debt," a Twitter user commented.

"I woulda gave bro $100 just for the effort," another Twitter user commented.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has returned to Disneyland as the mascot of the "Pirates of Caribbean" ride.

The actor, however, is not yet heading back to the big screen as Jack Sparrow.

Johnny's representative denied rumors that Disney offered the actor with a $301 million deal for his comeback.

