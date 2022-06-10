^

Celebrating Independence Day with Bonifacio High Street’s Freedom Sale

June 10, 2022 | 4:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — Exciting things are yet to come for the month of June! To commemorate Independence Day, Bonifacio High Street (BHS) is extending a treat for its customers in the form of their biggest sale yet! 

Score some of the best shopping and dining deals at the BHS Freedom Sale from June 10 to 12, with discounts of up to 70% from well-loved Bonifacio High Street, Central Square and One Bonifacio High Street stores and restaurants, such as Under Armour, Sole Academy, Certified Calm, L’Occitane, Fully Booked and many many more!

Check out the full list of participating stores is attached below:

 

For updates on Bonifacio High Street’s Freedom Sale, you may check out their Facebook post and visit their Facebook page for more details.

