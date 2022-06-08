^

On the Radar

Shows, artists return live at the Theatre at Solaire!

Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 3:11pm
Shows, artists return live at the Theatre at Solaire!
Catch Martin Nievera back on stage for a night filled with exciting and heartwarming music for a special cause.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — After a two-year break from staging some of the most noteworthy shows the country has seen, The Theatre at Solaire is back to bring your favorite artists live again.

Watch the curtains rise on June 25 for the Concert King’s comeback on the stage, “Martin Nievera Live Again!” This one-night concert is a fundraising event to support the Rotary Club of Makati West’s Gift of Life Project. Part of the proceeds of the concert’s ticket sales will fund the heart operations of children in need. 

Catch Martin Nievera back on stage for a night filled with exciting and heartwarming music for a special cause.

As part of Solaire’s continued safety measures, The Theatre requires double-masking and presentation of vaccination cards upon entry.

Live again at the Theatre at Solaire!
Part of the proceeds of the concert’s ticket sales will fund the heart operations of children in need.
Photo Releae

 

Buy your tickets now at bit.ly/MartinNieveraLIVEagain or by calling Ticketworld at 8891-9999.

For more information, visit https://www.solaireresort.com/article/martin-nievera-live-again.

