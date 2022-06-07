^

Prince Harry, Meghan share new photo of daughter Lilibet for 1st birthday

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 1:06pm
Prince Harry, Meghan share new photo of daughter Lilibet for 1st birthday
Lilibet Diana during her 1st birthday photo
Misan Harriman via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a brand new photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana as she turns a year old, which comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her platinum jubilee.

Lilibeth's birthday party last Saturday was a casual and intimate event in Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's residence on the Windsor estate, where close friends and family were invited.

Photographer Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple, took the photo of a smiling Lilibet wearing a bright blue dress while playing on the grass, with a white bow on her red hair which she inherited from her father.

Harriam had previously photographed Harry and Meghan's wedding as well as pictures of the couple when Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet and their first child Archie.

Lilibet's birthday cake was baked by Claire Ptak, the same London-based American baker that made Harry and Meghan's wedding cake in 2018.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the two "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for" Lilibet and that donations to the World Central Kitchen in her honor amounted to over $100,000 (P5.3 million).

The couple have now returned to their California home after mostly avoiding the public during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Lilibet comes from the Queen's nickname from her childhood while Diana comes from Harry's late mother, the Princess of Wales. The one-year-old met her great-grandmother for the first time during the celebrations.

Prince Willam, Kate Middleton, and their three children were invited to the intimate party but were unable to attend due to prior commitments, thus have yet to meet young Lilibet.

Lilibet is Elizabeth II's 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in the line of succession for the throne.

