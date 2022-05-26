Bersong Euro-Pinoy: Festival of European, Filipino Poetry live May 27

The charm and romance of European and Filipino languages continue this year as "Bersong Euro-Pinoy" goes live via the EU Delegation's Facebook account on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Together with the Embassies of Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany (and the German Academic Exchange Service), Ireland, Spain (and Instituto Cervantes), France (and Alliance Française), Italy (and the Philippine-Italian Association), Austria and Poland, and the University of Santo Tomas, the European Union Delegation to the Philippines is organising a poetry recital “Bersong Euro-Pinoy, "Pagkakaisa, Pag-asa”.

The poetry festival is part of the Viva Europa cultural program, in commemoration of Europe Day, which took place on May 9th.

European Union Ambassador Luc Véron said that the poetry recital underlines the importance of togetherness and hope as the world is recovering from the pandemic.

A brainchild of Instituto Cervantes, it used to be held under the framework of "Dia del Libro" gathering all diplomats and literary enthusiasts from among the EU member states’ embassies and cultural institutes and the EU Delegation to the Philippines.

“Doordeweeks” (On Weekdays) will be recited by its author, the Belgian poet Mustafa Kor. Mustafa Kör is the 5th Poet Laureate (National Poet) of Belgium following his predecessor, Carl Norac, who the Embassy was also able to feature in last year’s Bersong EuroPinoy. Norac dedicated last year’s poem to Kör (as his successor) entitled, “Pour Mustafa, pour Mustafa Kör”. Inaugurated last 23 March 2022, Kör was given the mission of writing poems inspired by the whole of Belgium, its history and current affairs.

Renowned and award-winning poets from the University of Sto Tomas will recite their original works: Associate Professor Dr Nerisa del Carmen, How to talk to the Dead in the Garden; Dr Joselito delos Reyes, Ang Init Na ‘to; Assistant Professor Ned Parfan, The Waves; Assistant Professor Paul Castillo, Para Lang Sa Langit;

Diplomats from the Embassies of Belgium, Czechia, Germany/DAAD, Ireland, Spain/Instituto Cervantes Manila, France, Italy and Philippine Italian Association, Austria and Poland will recite poems in their original languages with English subtitles.

For the third consecutive year Bersong Europinoy is joined by La Punta della Lingua, an international festival, based in Ancona, Italy, dedicated to "Total Poetry". Since 2006, the festival continues to explore possibilities of interaction between poetry texts and moving images, as well as other forms of hybridization of poetry with the web, theater, music and cinema.

This year, La Punta della Lingua will present the video-poem "Un adesso immenso" / An Immense Now, by Filippo Balestra and Alessio Bertallot. — As released

--

Disclaimer: This press release is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.