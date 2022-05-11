Robredo thanks stage 4 cancer patient for effort to vote early

Evelyn Nazareno after casting her vote for the 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Evelyn Nazareno, the 77-year-old cancer patient that made waves online after she attended a political rally last May 7, warmed Internet hearts once more after her daughter Pia revealed she had voted on May 9 early in the morning.

"Woke up early! Bumoto na kami! My mom Evelyn happily voting this morning!" Pia posted on Twitter on Monday morning, showing support for Vice President Leni Robredo and her running-mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Evelyn made the rounds on social media after she was seen at Leni's miting de avance in Makati aboard a gurney. Pia said Evelyn specially requested to be able to attend, and her doctor allowed an ambulane to take her there.

Woke up early! Bumoto na kami! My mom Evelyn Nazareno happily voting this morning! #ParaSaBayan #LeniKikoAllTheWay2022 pic.twitter.com/CZgqaPwYkO — coach_pia (@coachpianetwork) May 9, 2022

The septuagenarian was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer like her late husband Norberto who had passed away a few days earlier; attending Leni's miting de avance was Evelyn's way of remembering him.

After hearing of Evelyn's attendance despite her conditon, the vice president sent her a video message saying she tried looking for the senior citizen after the rally had ended.

"Sobang na-touch po ako kasi alam kong difficulty sa part niyo, pero pumunta pa rin kayo... sobrang special sa akin," Leni said, thanking Evelyn, wishing her strength and a happier and healthier future.

