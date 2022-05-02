^

Sharp, classy and eclectic: Xian Lim teams up with SMDC for tips on how to lead the ultimate bachelor lifestyle

May 2, 2022
SM Development Corporation (SMDC) teams up with celebrity, Xian Lim, to guide you on how to live your best bachelor life.
MANILA, Philippines – What does it mean to be a “bachelor?” While people commonly associate this word with a man’s exciting, high-spirited, and independent lifestyle, blissfully free from the responsibilities and commitment of a relationship, it’s actually a little more complex than that.

Liberating as it is, living alone may be challenging — especially for those who are doing it for the first time. Fear not, though, because you aren’t truly on your own.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) teams up with celebrity, Xian Lim, to guide you on how to live your best bachelor life. Catch Xian on SMDC’s The Good Home as he takes you through a series of tips and tricks on manhood topics — from designing your man cave, to DIY repairs, to personal grooming, to relaxation and meditation, to storage and organization, down to brewing your own coffee like a pro.

Setting the stage for SMDC’s The Good Home series with Xian Lim is Shell Residences. An urban getaway in the heart of a vibrant entertainment district, Shell Residences is the perfect address for the sharp, classy and eclectic gent
First episode is up this Tuesday, May 3. Only on The Official SMDC Youtube Channel.

