Online platform Tisya Hustisya is sole Filipino finalist at World Justice Forum 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The legal platform Tisya Hustisya will be the Philippines' sole representative at this year's World Justice Forum, which saw more than 300 submissions from around the world.

The initiative was specifically chosen as one of 10 finalists in the Access to Justice category of The World Justice Challenge for its "innovative approach in upholding human rights."

The World Justice Challenge identifies, recognizes and promotes good practices and high-impact projects and policies that advance the rule of law.

Tisya was initially created on Facebook by local non-government organization Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (IDEALS) Inc. to provide free legal advice and address misinformation during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines.

Part of the platform's goals was to respond to prevalent human rights abuses amid confusing quarantine protocols and the government's militarized-approach to implementing lockdowns.

IDEALS received around 9,000 queries within the first few months of Tisya's launch, prompting the idea for a more streamlined virtual legal platform.

To date, Tisya has provided legal aid to over 25,000 Filipinos, the top concerns being responses to domestic violence, labor issues, and red-tagging, with 80% of clients being women.

The World Justice Forum will take place in The Hague, Netherlands on May 30 to June 2, 2022.