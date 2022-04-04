MTV flips iconic logo; brews up collab with local cafÃ© Commune to celebrate women

MTV flips iconic logo; brews up collab with local café Commune to celebrate women

The campaign in the Philippines kicks off on March 8, with MTV championing the women behind the brews and bops through a special coffee bundle for charity, free cold brew giveaways and on-air specials featuring some of the most inspiring women in music and television.

MANILA, Philippines — MTV will be flipping its iconic logo and more in celebration of women everywhere for International Women’s Day 2022.

MTV x Commune IWD Charity Bundle

Together with Filipina-owned café and coffee roaster Commune, MTV has produced a coffee bundle that comprises a limited-edition tote bag and a 250g bag of an exclusive coffee roast.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of these bundles will go towards supporting Filipina coffee farmers via the International Women's Coffee Alliance. Snag a bundle (or more!) online and in-store from March 8, at P880 each.

Headed by third-generation entrepreneur and social good advocate Rosario Juan, Commune proudly serves 100% Philippine coffee with beans sourced locally and roasted in-house.

Exclusive MTV x Commune Coffee Roast

Rare single-origin Sagada Arabica beans have been sourced for this collaboration, with notes of dalandan, caramel, milk chocolate and guava in the cup.

The beans are lovingly grown by Jennifer Rimando and her Ola Farms team in the Cordillera mountains, and masterfully roasted by the team at Commune.

“We are proud and honored to collaborate with MTV for the #BreakTheBias campaign. MTV’s influence and reach helps amplify the message that women in the Philippines, and around the world, play important roles and can do anything given the proper support," Rosario said.

"Especially here in the Philippines, #womenincoffee are instrumental to the growth of the local coffee industry and supporting them through the International Women's Coffee Alliance is just one example of uplifting an entire community through women empowerment,” she added.

Raise a cuppa to the ladies!

Show your solidarity and support for women who #BreakTheBias and redeem free drinks on us!

On March 8, the first 50 customers to walk into Commune’s physical store in Makati and strike this year's IWD #BreakTheBias pose for our campaign can redeem up to two bottled cold brews each*—one for themselves, and another for a special woman in their life to let her know she's amazing.

On the other hand, MTV will be airing music specials and videos featuring some of the most powerful and inspiring women in music and TV starting March 8. From Olivia Rodrigo to Madonna and Kacey Musgraves to Rita Ora, these women have blazed trails, kicked a** and literally rocked the world. Tune in on Tuesdays at 9.40 p.m.

*Terms and conditions apply.