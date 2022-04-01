US Powerball jackpot jumps to $222 millionâ€”Filipinos can join and win!

^

US Powerball jackpot jumps to $222 million—Filipinos can join and win!

The Philippine Star
April 1, 2022 | 10:28am
Official Powerball tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at theLotter.com.
MANILA, Philippines — Who hasn’t imagined winning a huge lottery jackpot? Your dreams of spending the prize money may kick into high gear every time the United States Powerball is on the rise, but you may have been discouraged by thinking that the only way you could play Powerball was if you traveled to the United States to purchase tickets in person.  

Amazingly, you can now participate in Powerball draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Powerball tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.com

“The next Powerball draw is coming up on Saturday, with a jackpot worth $222 million (equivalent to P11.5 billion) and we’re helping our customers from all over the world participate,” says Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter's.

“There's no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!" he adds.

The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or a tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, and that is why winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

This means that in the same way tourists can buy lottery tickets at a kiosk in the United States and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter.com, the leading official ticket service in online lottery, can collect their winnings if they win.

How to play Powerball from the Philippines:

  1. Go to the Powerball page at TheLotter.com and choose your lucky numbers: five main numbers and one additional number.
  2. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Choose your preferred payment method to cover the cost of your participation.

All done! Local representatives of TheLotter in the United States will purchase the official Powerball ticket on your behalf and scan it into your personal account prior to the draw.

Find out if you are a winner!

When you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will receive your money in full, 100% commission-free!

If you have won small prizes, the money will be deposited directly into your account.

If you are the lucky Powerball jackpot winner, you will receive your ticket so that you can collect your prize. In this case, TheLotter will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize in person!

If you are unable to travel to the United States, you can transfer the winning ticket to a family member or have a representative of TheLotter collect the prize on your behalf.

With TheLotter you are in good hands and if you have questions or doubts, the portal offers its users professional Customer Service in English 24 hours a day.

Making millionaires

Many foreigners have claimed incredible prizes in the 20-year history of TheLotter. The site has paid out more than $105 million dollars on over 7 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from all around the world!

TheLotter’s biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot playing Oregon Megabucks.

Participate in the next draw!

This Saturday, the United States Powerball lottery offers a jackpot of $222 million dollars, which is currently the largest prize in the world!

Get your tickets today in three easy steps at TheLotter and start your own path to becoming a millionaire!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

