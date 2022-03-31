Are Filipino fans first to come up with 'BinJin' couple nickname?

Telco giant Smart said it was a lot of hard work to have Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin (a.k.a. BinJin to fans) not only reunite on screen but also star in their first commercial together.

MANILA, Philippines — It's an exciting day for die-hard 'BinJin' stans today, as K-drama superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are reportedly getting married later at 4 p.m. in Seoul, South Korea.

Photos of the wedding invitations believed to be from YTN broadcast network in Korea have been making rounds on Twitter since the wedding news broke.

The wedding invitations of the elusive couple reportedly featured a three-dimensional design on the front featuring a bride wearing a wedding dress and a veil with silver sparkles. At the bottom right, a gold embroidery that allegedly said "BinJin" appears on the invitations.

Many 'BinJin' stans are on a high of course. Fans around the world are so happy that the couple nickname is included in the wedding details. They are now debating too if Filipino fans were the ones who started to coin "BinJin," a combination of the couple's names. In the Philippine showbiz scene, combining the names of two actors for a cute love team nickname has been a common practice for many years.

Since Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are acknowledging their fans in such a huge way on their wedding day today by allegedly incorporating a "BinJin" gold embroidery on their wedding invitations, "BinJin" fans are celebrating the "success" they have achieved as a fandom.

The couple reportedly even had a gold stamp that said 'BinJin 2022' on their wedding invitations.

So, did Filipino fans really come up with the couple's nickname?

According to a South China Morning Post report, fans of the hit K-drama series "Crash on Landing on You" initially fondly dubbed the two actors as "RiRi," which was derived from their characters’ names Yoon Se-ri and Captain Ri. The fans have been worshipping them since "Crash Landing On You’s" on-screen romance.

"BinJin" nickname came about later on after the show, as some fans were convinced they’ve been dating since 2018, so it was just right to coin their couple nickname based on their real names as actors.

Trivias about the couple have been published by media outlets, pointing out the early connection of the two as Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin both appeared in 2011 K-drama "Secret Garden," and even sat next to each other at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2014. They eventually starred in "Negotiation" in 2018, which was why theories have been made that they have been dating since that year.

In February 2021, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications companies, Smart Communications, unveiled its "Simple Smart Ako" campaign featuring the power couple, who by then were already public about their relationship. The sweet chemistry of the two in the video led to the rise of hashtags like #InSmartWeTrust and #SmartBinJin, which led many stans to believe that Filipino fans were the first ones to nickname them "BinJin."

And now that the two Korean stars are getting married, and had their couple nickname "BinJin" encapsulated on their wedding invitations, "BinJin" stans believe that they might have achieved the greatest feat a fandom can pull off. Isn't that amazing?

