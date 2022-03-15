Pokémon Kids TV celebrates 1st anniversary with Cat’s Kitchen 'Sweets Paradise'

MANILA, Philippines — Pokémon Kids TV, an official Pokémon learning channel on YouTube, marked its first anniversary on February 1. Offering a wide range of contents for children, it uploads Pokémon songs, nursery rhymes and educational content, among others.

Gaining popularity from kids all over the world, Pokémon Kids TV has surpassed 2 million subscribers and gained more than 60 million total views within a year.

To mark its milestones, Pokémon Kids TV and famous Chinese video creator team Cat’s Kitchen have produced a series of live-action CGI videos titled “Pokémon Sweets Paradise.”

The series illustrates a warm day-to-day life of a man who lives together with Pokémon and features the process of making sweets.

Following the popularity in China, the series is scheduled to be translated in English and made available on Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel. There are three episodes to be released in March, April and May respectively.

In addition to the English translation, Thai, Indonesian and Hindi subtitles will also be added, in hopes that more kids and parents from different regions can come into contact with Pokémon.

Cat’s Kitchen is a famous video creator team from China that focuses on the theme around food. The team started its activity in 2013 and had garnered more than 60 million followers and 78 billion video views in China.

The founder, Lao Dao, who appears in the video as himself, has gained a lot of support from many fans for his affectionate homemade food and warm atmosphere. You can check out Cat’s Kitchen YouTube Channel.

In the future, the channel also plans to collaborate with different creators and create videos in various genres.

Aside from the localization of “Pokémon Sweets Paradise,” the channel also has a plan to localize more Pokémon songs in different languages such as Thai, Indonesian and Hindi, with “Pi-Pi-Pi-Pi Pikachu” song as its pilot project.

The “Pi-Pi-Pi-Pi Pikachu” song in different languages is now available in the following links: Thai version, Indonesia version and Hindi version.

Pokémon Kids TV

Pokémon Kids TV is the official Pokémon YouTube learning channel, where you’ll find videos geared towards kids.

The channel provides contents such as Pokémon sing-along videos, popular nursery rhymes, and educational content, designed to foster learning among Pokémon-loving children.

Watch available and upcoming content of the Pokémon Kids TV at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgbfG5HoczHIkpzxLYH-8Ww

©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.TM & ® are trademarks of Nintendo.