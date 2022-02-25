



















































 
























^


 











 















On the Radar


WATCH: Russian beauty queen can't shut eyes after cosmetic surgery went wrong




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 2:59pm
 









MANILA, Philippines — Yulia Tarasevich, a 43-year-old Russian beauty queen and model, went viral recently after reportedly spending 3,000 British Pounds or over P200,000 to undergo blepharoplasty or cosmetic correction of the eyelids and mini-liposuction.


But instead of only avoiding signs of aging, the Mrs. Russia-International runner-up's cosmetic surgery went wrong, making her unable to smile and to shut her eyes.


She reportedly had to spend another 20,000 British Pounds just to be able to close her eyes and prevent necrosis or death of tissues in her face. She is yet to find a remedy to at least recover her original beauty before the operations.


Yulia has now filed legal action against the doctors who initially operated on her. The doctors claimed that Yulia had a genetic defect that resulted in the failed surgery, but the beauty queen believes this was only a scapegoat as she did not experience adverse reactions to a previous nose job. — Video narrated by Jan Milo Severo, edited by Efigenio Toledo IV


 
















 



