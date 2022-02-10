



















































 
























^


 











 















On the Radar


Giant asteroid named after Filipino doctor, amateur astronomer




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 11:48am
 





Giant asteroid named after Filipino doctor, amateur astronomer
Dr. Jose Francisco “Jett” Aguilar, a neurosurgeon at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, and Cardinal Santos Medical Center.
Released/DOST




MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) recently announced that the Paris’ International Astronomical Union (IAU) officially named an eight-kilometer-wide asteroid “7431 Jettaguilar”, in honor of Dr. Jose Francisco “Jett” Aguilar, a neurosurgeon at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, and Cardinal Santos Medical Center.


DOST said in a statement that Aguilar has been providing neurosurgical services to Filipino children for more than 20 years. He is is known in the medical field for successfully removing a parasitic twin from a three-week-old infant in 2019.


"He is also the clinical director of the Philippine Movement Disorder Surgery Center, which pioneered 'Deep Brain Stimulation' surgery for Filipino patients afflicted with a rare genetic movement disorder called 'X-Linked Dystonia Parkinsonism,'" the department said.




According to the agency, Aguilar has been an ardent astrophotographer for more than 15 years, and his photos of the Sun, the transit of Venus, lunar eclipses and other celestial events have been published in Spaceweather.com and Skyandtelescope.org. 


"He is also an avid eclipse chaser, and he has traveled overseas with members of the ALP to observe and photograph total and annular solar eclipses in China, Indonesia, the U.S., and Singapore," the DOST said.


"The IAU’s 15-member Working Group for Small Bodies Nomenclature (WGSBN) is the sole scientific organization with the authority and responsibility of assigning names to small solar system bodies such as asteroids, comets and the satellites of minor planets," the DOST explained.


Related Stories: Belgian teen makes history becoming youngest woman to fly around the world


 
















 



DOST

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Queen Elizabeth II set to resume duties as gun salutes mark 70-year reign







2 days ago


Queen Elizabeth II set to resume duties as gun salutes mark 70-year reign



By James Pheby |
2 days ago 


Queen Elizabeth II returned to London to resume public duties on Monday following a health scare as the capital echoed to...








On the Radar
fbtw













What&rsquo;s so pun-ny? Political comedy and satire in the Philippines







2 days ago


What’s so pun-ny? Political comedy and satire in the Philippines



By Jing Castañeda,Jing Castañeda |
2 days ago 


The 2022 election is just around the corner. There have been debates and political programs to introduce these candidates...








On the Radar
fbtw













US Army to discharge soldiers who refuse Covid vaccine







6 days ago


US Army to discharge soldiers who refuse Covid vaccine



6 days ago 


The US Army announced Wednesday it will begin discharging soldiers who refuse to comply with a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination...








On the Radar
fbtw













The race is on to translate viral app Wordle







8 days ago


The race is on to translate viral app Wordle



8 days ago 


Wordle, the simple word game that has taken the English-speaking world by storm, is sparking spontaneous efforts to develop...








On the Radar
fbtw













'Ask a person who experienced the Spanish era': Online school activity elicits funny reactions online







9 days ago


'Ask a person who experienced the Spanish era': Online school activity elicits funny reactions online



By Marane A. Plaza |
9 days ago 


Corrected: The Department of Education made it clear that the module in the viral post was actually published by a public...








On the Radar
fbtw













'Mark of the Antichrist': Greek holy men sow vaccine mistrust







10 days ago


'Mark of the Antichrist': Greek holy men sow vaccine mistrust



10 days ago 


In a remote monastery in northern Greece, an Orthodox abbot delivers a blunt message to dozens of his maskless worshippers:...








On the Radar
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with